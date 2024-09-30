Creative cocktails and spooky spirits to craft for Halloween festivities this season

Halloween parties have always been my favorite type of gathering to both attend and host. I think it’s the fact that the spirit of the holiday seems to tap into the kid in all of us. And it seems like there are as many Halloween parties for adults as there are for kids these days.

So this month, I am focusing my attention on setting up an eerie bar for a grown-up monster mash.

To give my home bar a creepy makeover, I found some adhesive Halloween labels online, and I transformed my liquor, beer and wine bottles to resemble spooky apothecary jars. Next, I dreamt up some wickedly festive craft cocktails to incorporate the spirits into. To add a chilling touch, I also made creepy ice cubes by putting gummy worms into oversized ice molds. These thrilling craft cocktails and scary spirits will make partygoers scream with delight.

On the menu

This article was originally published in the October 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.