Try a Dracula’s Old Fashioned with Vampire’s Blood Syrup for a creepy Halloween vibe

This Halloween-themed cocktail adds a spooky twist that elevates the classic old fashioned. In place of ordinary simple syrup and orange flavors, Dracula’s Old Fashioned had some drops of the Vampire’s Blood simple syrup instead.

The bright, acidic, and floral flavor from the hibiscus, along with the fruit notes from the cherries in the syrup, gives this Old Fashioned a unique flavor. And the deep-red color from the syrup gives the cocktail a creepy Halloween vibe.

However, this delicious, well-balanced, flavored simple syrup isn’t just for the spooky season. It is perfect to use to sweeten drinks year-round.