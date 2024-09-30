Try a Dracula’s Old Fashioned with Vampire’s Blood Syrup for a creepy Halloween vibe

This Halloween-themed cocktail adds a spooky twist that elevates the classic old fashioned. In place of ordinary simple syrup and orange flavors, Dracula’s Old Fashioned had some drops of the Vampire’s Blood simple syrup instead.
The bright, acidic, and floral flavor from the hibiscus, along with the fruit notes from the cherries in the syrup, gives this Old Fashioned a unique flavor. And the deep-red color from the syrup gives the cocktail a creepy Halloween vibe.
However, this delicious, well-balanced, flavored simple syrup isn’t just for the spooky season. It is perfect to use to sweeten drinks year-round.
Dracula’s Old Fashion
Yields 1 cocktail
1 ounce Vampire’s Blood Syrup or hibiscus and cherry simple syrup
2 to 3 dashes Angostura bitters
2 large ice cubes
2 ounces bourbon
1 orange slice and steeped cherry, for garnish
Add the Vampire’s Blood Syrup (recipe follows) and bitters into a mixing glass. Swirl to combine.
Add in a little ice and the bourbon. Gently stir until the glass feels chilled.
Place a large cocktail ice cube into a highball glass. Strain the cocktail over the ice cube into the glass.
Garnish with an orange slice and a steeped cherry (recipe follows).
Vampire’s Blood Syrup
Yields 1 quart of syrup
3 cups sugar
4 cups water
1 ounce dried hibiscus leaves
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
12-ounce bag frozen sweet pitted cherries
In a heavy 2-quart stockpot, place the sugar, water, dried hibiscus leaves, lemon juice and cherries. Bring to a boil.
Once the mixture is boiling and the sugar is completely dissolved, reduce the heat to a simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Turn off the heat and allow the syrup to sit undisturbed for 30 minutes. Once the syrup has cooled, use a slotted spoon to remove the cherries that have floated to the top. Place the cherries into a 2-cup container with a tight-fitting lid and set them aside.
Use a fine mesh strainer to strain the syrup into a measuring cup. Then use a funnel to pour the syrup into a 1-quart bottle with a tight-fitting lid.
Pour enough syrup back over the cherries to just cover them and then place both the cherries and Vampire’s Blood Syrup into the fridge to chill. The Vampire’s Blood Syrup and the steeped cherries can be used in a number of festive cocktails, non-alcoholic drinks or desserts. They will last in the fridge for up to 1 month.
This article was originally published in the October 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.