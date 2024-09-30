Make this Wicked Spicy Paloma with a DIY spicy tequila and seasonal flavors

I see spicy margaritas on bar menus everywhere, and when done correctly, the heat in the tequila can elevate a margarita to the next level. However, in the fall when grapefruits are in season, I prefer a paloma whenever I want a citrus-based tequila drink.

This recipe for my Wicked Spicy Paloma has just the right amount of heat from the jalapenos, sweetness from the fresh grapefruit juice and a little tang from the twist of lime.

It is the perfect balance of flavors to sip on a crisp October evening. And the nice orange-y color works great for Halloween-themed fun. Make your own Midnight Fire Tequila to add another homemade twist to the concoction.