Make this Wicked Spicy Paloma with a DIY spicy tequila and seasonal flavors

I see spicy margaritas on bar menus everywhere, and when done correctly, the heat in the tequila can elevate a margarita to the next level. However, in the fall when grapefruits are in season, I prefer a paloma whenever I want a citrus-based tequila drink.
This recipe for my Wicked Spicy Paloma has just the right amount of heat from the jalapenos, sweetness from the fresh grapefruit juice and a little tang from the twist of lime.
It is the perfect balance of flavors to sip on a crisp October evening. And the nice orange-y color works great for Halloween-themed fun. Make your own Midnight Fire Tequila to add another homemade twist to the concoction.
Wicked Spicy Paloma
Yields 1 cocktail
1 ounce fresh lime juice
1 ounce agave nectar or simple syrup
4 ounces fresh squeezed grapefruit juice
2 ounces Midnight Fire Tequila or spicy tequila
Creole seasoning, if desired
Place ice into a cocktail shaker and add in the lime juice, agave nectar, grapefruit juice and Midnight Fire Tequila (recipe follows).
Place the lid on the shaker and shake vigorously.
Pour a couple of tablespoons of Creole seasoning into a shallow dish. Wet the rim of a festive cocktail glass in a little water, and dip it into the Creole seasoning.
Fill the glass with ice. Strain the Wicked Spicy Paloma into the prepared glass. Garnish with slices of grapefruit and lime, and serve.
Midnight Fire Tequila
Yields 750 milliliters of tequila
3 to 4 fresh jalapeno peppers
750 milliliters of your preferred tequila blanco
Wash and dry the jalapeno peppers. Cut off the tops and split them in half lengthwise. Keep the seeds intact to speed up the process and ensure a nice heat.
Place the sliced jalapenos into a quart container with a tight-fitting lid. Pour the tequila into the container over the jalapenos.
Cover the container and place it on the counter. Steep the jalapenos in the tequila for 2 hours. After 2 hours, dip a spoon in the tequila to sample the level of heat. The longer the tequila sits with the jalapenos, the hotter it will become. I would not recommend leaving the jalapenos in for more than 4 hours.
Once the tequila has reached your desired heat level, use a fine mesh strainer and a funnel to strain the tequila back into a bottle with a tight-fitting cork or lid. Midnight Fire Tequila will last for several months stored at room temperature.
This article was originally published in the October 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.