How to make a Poison Apple Spritzer mocktail for a Halloween-themed bar

When setting up a bar for any occasion I like to offer a festive mock-tail for those who may not be drinking alcohol but still want to partake in feeling festive.
This Poison Apple Spritzer also includes the Vampire’s Blood Syrup, a basic simple syrup that has been infused with dried hibiscus flowers and sweet cherries. The hibiscus and cherries create a deep, dark red colored simple syrup that is perfectly sweet with a hint of acidity that brightens everything from iced tea to craft cocktails.
The deep blood-red color is a perfect addition to a Halloween-themed bar, but this light and refreshing mocktail can be enjoyed throughout the holiday season as well.
Poison Apple Spritzer
Yields 1 serving
1 ounce Vampire’s Blood Syrup or hibiscus and cherry simple syrup
2 to 4 dashes Angostura bitters
5 ounces apple cider
2 ounces club soda or sparkling water
1 apple slice, for garnish
Pour the Vampire’s Blood Syrup (recipe on page 103) along with the dashes of bitters into a festive glass. Swirl to combine.
Add in some ice and the apple cider. Top it off with sparkling water and stir.
Garnish with the apple slice, and serve.
This article was originally published in the October 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.