How to make a Poison Apple Spritzer mocktail for a Halloween-themed bar

When setting up a bar for any occasion I like to offer a festive mock-tail for those who may not be drinking alcohol but still want to partake in feeling festive.

This Poison Apple Spritzer also includes the Vampire’s Blood Syrup, a basic simple syrup that has been infused with dried hibiscus flowers and sweet cherries. The hibiscus and cherries create a deep, dark red colored simple syrup that is perfectly sweet with a hint of acidity that brightens everything from iced tea to craft cocktails.

The deep blood-red color is a perfect addition to a Halloween-themed bar, but this light and refreshing mocktail can be enjoyed throughout the holiday season as well.