Cooking classes, live music and more food events this week

Learn how to cook—Mediterranean style—at Red Stick Spice Co. tonight
Red Stick Spice Co. will be hosting another one of its cooking classes, and this time the specialty food shop is taking you on a journey to the Mediterranean. Learn how to make traditional dishes like lentil soup, fattoush and Greek yogurt.
The cooking class will be Tuesday, April 20, 6-7 p.m. Find more information and sign up here.
Red Stick Spice Co. is at 660 Jefferson Highway.
Have your teen join a cooking challenge Wednesday with BREC
Does your teen have a passion for cooking? They can test their skills at Jefferson Park during this in-person and online series. Contestants will be asked to cook a meal for a panel of judges, who will critique each contestant’s dish.
This week’s “Teen Chopped” session will be Wednesday, April 21, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Find more information on the series here.
Live music at Jolie Pearl this Sunday
It’s another Songwriter’s Sunday! Get your weekly dose of local live music at Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, with local singers and songwriters taking the stage from 1-3 p.m, and open mic for anyone from 3-4 p.m.
Songwriter’s Sunday will be Sunday, April 25. Find more information on the event here.