Cooking classes, live music and more food events this week

Learn how to cook—Mediterranean style—at Red Stick Spice Co. tonight

Red Stick Spice Co. will be hosting another one of its cooking classes, and this time the specialty food shop is taking you on a journey to the Mediterranean. Learn how to make traditional dishes like lentil soup, fattoush and Greek yogurt.

The cooking class will be Tuesday, April 20, 6-7 p.m. Find more information and sign up here.

Red Stick Spice Co. is at 660 Jefferson Highway.