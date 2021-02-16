Cooking classes, community barbecue at Splash and more food events this week

Learn how to make your favorite hot dish at Red Stick Spice Co. Tuesday
Whether you like your chili extra spicy, extra meaty or just vegetarian, Red Stick Spice Co. has you covered with its Chili Masterclass. You’ll be making four different types of chili—and working with habanero, jalapeno and ghost peppers, so keep some water close by!
The class will be Tuesday, Feb. 16, 6-8 p.m. Find tickets and more information here. Space is limited.
Bring your friends (or yourself) to Bottomless Wine Wednesdays
Forget all about how you were supposed to spend Mardi Gras week, and join the Dead Poet team for Bottomless Wine Wednesdays, featuring unlimited house wine and discounted premium bottles.
Bottomless Wine Wednesday will be Wednesday, Feb. 17, 7-11 p.m. Check out Dead Poet’s Facebook page for more information.
Learn how to make your favorite mini pastries this Friday
Petit fours may be a Valentine’s Day staple, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy them anytime. And does it get much better than delicious doberge cake? You can learn how to make a six-layer doberge cake and petit fours at Party Time’s baking class, and even bring your treats home!
The baking class will be Friday, Feb. 19, 6-8 p.m. Find more information and register here.
Join Splash Nightclub for a community barbecue this Saturday
Splash will be hosting its Family BBQ this weekend, and you don’t want to miss it. Hot plates with grilled and barbecued goods will be available for purchase by Pit n’ Peel, and free cover and door prizes will be available all afternoon.
The barbecue is Saturday, Feb. 20, starting at 6 p.m. Find more information on Splash’s Facebook page.