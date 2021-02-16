Cooking classes, community barbecue at Splash and more food events this week

Learn how to make your favorite hot dish at Red Stick Spice Co. Tuesday

Whether you like your chili extra spicy, extra meaty or just vegetarian, Red Stick Spice Co. has you covered with its Chili Masterclass. You’ll be making four different types of chili—and working with habanero, jalapeno and ghost peppers, so keep some water close by!

The class will be Tuesday, Feb. 16, 6-8 p.m. Find tickets and more information here. Space is limited.

Bring your friends (or yourself) to Bottomless Wine Wednesdays

Forget all about how you were supposed to spend Mardi Gras week, and join the Dead Poet team for Bottomless Wine Wednesdays, featuring unlimited house wine and discounted premium bottles.