Local coffee pop-up House Brew has found a new home at Pelican to Mars. Before the Mid City bar opens to serve up beer and cocktails, Baton Rougeans can now pop inside during the morning and midday hours for a caffeine fix courtesy of the espresso-churning cart.

House Brew moved into Pelican to Mars’ Mid Century Lounge space at the front entrance of the bar in June and has been operating seven days a week from 6 a.m.–2 p.m. The menu features espresso-based coffee drinks, teas, hot chocolates and lemonade. Espresso beans are roasted locally by House Brew’s sister company Smoky Bean Roasting Co., and tea is sourced from Baton Rouge’s Adornleaf Tea Co.

Owner Manning Bergeron slings drinks from the small counter every day. Their goal is to offer high-quality beverages and a space for people to hang out.

“I wanted to create an environment where people came in, they got served, they got a good joke or a laugh out or someone asked how their day was,” Bergeron says. “And then they felt caffeinated and that they got the best bang for their buck, and it’s high-quality and local. And then they can leave and go on with their day, or hang out and work.”

Once inside Pelican to Mars, coffee-seeking customers will be greeted by the cart decorated with green foliage. Soft Spotify playlists hum jazz and indie tunes from the speakers. Patrons can browse a menu of lattes, cappuccinos, cortados, cold brews and more.

“We serve all classic espresso drinks,” Bergeron says. “If you know it, and it’s in Italian, I probably know it, too. And if you know something that I don’t know, and you want to teach me, I will do my best and listen every step of the way to see what I can do for you.”

House Brew’s espresso is roasted in the Garden District through Smoky Bean Roasting Co., a company that Bergeron co-owns. Bergeron says being a part of the roasting process has helped them learn even more about coffee. House Brew uses Smoky Bean’s single-origin Colombia roast that’s ethically sourced. Bergeron hopes to one day visit Colombia to meet directly with the farmers.

“We created the company to run tandem with House Brew to where we could have a bean supplier that is affordable and provide local, fresh options for coffee,” Bergeron says. “The big thing with coffee is how soon you get the bag after roasted. … Once you roast it, it starts that degradation process. It releases gas, and as it loses gas, it loses flavor and strength. It won’t smell the same, it won’t look the same, and it definitely won’t taste the same. So roasting locally was a huge thing for us.”

Coffees, teas, lemonades and matchas from House Brew can be flavored with a lineup of tasty syrups like mocha, white mocha, caramel, lavender, raspberry, strawberry and vanilla. Bergeron says they’ll switch out a few flavors for seasonal offerings too. Want something to pair with your drink? Bergeron also stocks a selection of cookies and pastries from Mid City Bakery.

House Brew started as a hobby stemming from Bergeron’s love for making good coffee. Bergeron was employed by a local coffee shop when they started House Brew as a side gig to make extra cash. However, Bergeron was eventually let go because the cart was considered a conflict of interest. Still, Bergeron says working in coffee shops and restaurants taught them how to run House Brew.

Bergeron popped up at various local spots like Pelican to Mars with the House Brew cart to meet new customers and connect with the community. They say meeting locals through their previous jobs helped build relationships that got House Brew to where it is now. Bergeron adds that Pelican to Mars co-owner Lance Paddock had given entrepreneurial tips to help them grow.

Paddock says bringing on House Brew helps Bergeron’s business and Pelican to Mars. By having pop-ups, weekly events and regular vendors, like House Brew, Paddock hopes the bar can be a place where everyone can come and have a good time.

“I didn’t see anything that interfered with our business,” Paddock says. “I didn’t see any reason not to help and give them an opportunity. I figured at the end of the day, if we’re making this little area of Mid City a cool place to hang then that benefits us in the long run and obviously benefits (Bergeron), and our neighbors, too.”

Though House Brew takes over Pelican To Mars’ lounge space in the mornings, Bergeron leaves little to no trace of the pop-up coffee shop in the afternoons. Once they’re done for the day, syrups and other supplies are stored in a cabinet and the cart is tucked away.

Bergeron hopes that the pop-up coffee shop can be a way to give back to the community. Bergeron offers discounts to customers who bring in canned food items for their can drive. They also plan to donate old espresso grounds to Front Yard Bikes’ public garden and want to offer a 10% discount to local educators who stop by.

“I feel this drive to now be a part of the community to where I really want to give back,” Bergeron says. “I want to give back to Baton Rouge. I don’t want this to just be something for me. … Having positivity and a place for people to discuss things, make friends and have a safe space is super important to me.”

The House Brew cart can still be booked for private events, pop-ups and weddings. House Brew is open inside Pelican to Mars seven days a week, from 6 a.m.–2 p.m. Pelican to Mars is at 2678 Government St. Follow them on Instagram at @housebrew225 for more information.