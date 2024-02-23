Popular Baton Rouge eatery Sammy’s Grill has returned to Ascension Parish with a new Prairieville location, which opened its doors Wednesday.

The new restaurant, located on Perkins Road near Airline Highway, occupies the former home of Porchlight Grill. Its menu is similar to the menu at the Baton Rouge location on Highland Road, which means that patrons can expect an emphasis on burgers, Louisiana seafood and crawfish (when in season, of course).

Sammy’s Grill operated a restaurant in Prairieville once before, but it was shuttered along with the Highland location in January 2020. Developer Donnie Jarreau told Daily Report at the time that the restaurants were facing “dire” financial problems.

The Highland location eventually reopened later in 2020.

This story originally appeared in a Feb. 22 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.