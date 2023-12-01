As end-of-the-year deadlines and exams loom, many Baton Rougeans are on the lookout for spots that blend a tranquil atmosphere with a caffeinated kick away from the holiday hubbub.

Fortunately, the Capital City is teeming with local coffee shops and cafes that offer not only a variety of brews but also treats to fuel those late-night study sessions and weekend brain dumps. Here’s a curated list of some of Baton Rouge’s coffee shops with the chillest vibes where patrons can hunker down with their books and laptops.

Where’s your favorite local spot to work or study? Let us know at [email protected].

Beignet Baton Rouge

14241 Coursey Blvd., B1

Don’t let the name fool you—Beignet Baton Rouge is more than just a haven for beignet enthusiasts. This cozy cafe offers a diverse menu of iced and hot drinks, including a robust selection of coffee and tea, plus comfy seating and a minimalist style for a focused work session. Whether you’re in the mood for a warm cup of Joe or something more refreshing, Beignet Baton Rouge has you covered. The menu also boasts savory options like avocado toast and breakfast sandwiches for diners seeking a more well-rounded snack.

Brew Ha-Ha!

711 Jefferson Highway, Suite 2A

A Mid City staple, Brew Ha-Ha! is a go-to spot for both coffee connoisseurs and those with a sweet tooth. This cafe, known for its iced and hot coffee as well as a variety of teas, offers a sweet work reward in its delectable cake balls. With flavors galore, these sweet treats provide the perfect pick-me-up during long study or work sessions.

City Roots Coffee Bar

1509 Government St., A

Situated at Electric Depot, City Roots Coffee Bar takes pride in its small-batch roasting and handcrafted coffee beverages. What sets this cafe apart is its lineup of seasonal drinks that literally sparkle and shine, adding a touch of magic to your work or study grind. Non-coffee drinkers need not worry, as City Roots also offers a delightful selection of iced and hot teas, milkshakes and a tempting array of baked goods. Check for extended hours during exam and study weeks.

Coffee Call

3132 College Drive

Established for over 40 years, Coffee Call is a Baton Rouge institution cherished by locals and visitors alike. Its late-night hours (open til 10 p.m. on weekdays and midnight from Friday through Sunday) make it a great spot for those working on deadline. With a diverse menu featuring a wide array of coffee, tea, hot chocolate and mouthwatering beignets, the cafe transforms after-hours work into a delightful experience.

Highland Coffees

3350 Highland Road

Located outside the north gates of LSU, Highland Coffees is more than a local favorite—it’s a community hub for students and locals alike. Offering coffee roasted right in the shop, fine loose teas and delicious pastries, Highland Coffees provides a quiet, charming ambiance for reading, studying or grinding out some work.

La Divina Italian Cafe

3535 Perkins Road, Suite 360

Ideal for early-morning work sessions, La Divina excels not only in serving delectable Italian food but also in crafting exceptional espresso. With an array of flavored syrups available, La Divina caters to those who prefer a hint of sweetness to complement their caffeinated beverages. The cafe also meticulously crafts gelato from scratch and the background jazz music contributes to its welcoming and relaxed atmosphere. Indulge in a scoop of its fresh, daily-made gelato alongside your espresso—or combine them in an affogato—to fuel your study or work sessions.

Light House Coffee

257 Lee Drive

Light House Coffee goes beyond aesthetics and brews, offering a unique blend of locally made baked goods and fresh coffee beans. What sets this cafe apart is its commitment to helping refugees integrate into Louisiana society and culture. Through partnerships with organizations like Hands Producing Hope, Light House Coffee makes a positive impact while providing students with a welcoming space to study, sip and support a good cause close to campus.

Magpie Cafe

3205 Perkins Road

Established in 2012, Magpie Cafe has solidified its place as a charming farmhouse-chic favorite in Baton Rouge. As a trailblazer among the Capital Region’s new-guard coffee shops, Magpie sets itself apart by crafting intricate espresso drinks, superfood lattes and a dynamic menu that keeps patrons eagerly anticipating what’s next. With ample seating, a cozy vibe and fresh menu, it’s no surprise it’s been a favorite among students and workers for years.

Southern Cofé

418 Scotland Ave.

After recent renovations, Southern Cofé’s Scotlandville location is officially back in action, offering a convenient spot for those seeking coffee, tea, smoothies and a variety of food items close to Southern University’s campus. With tables, comfy seating and even a podcasting studio, it’s a space for students and creatives to fuel their minds and bodies.

The Vintage

333 Laurel St.

The Vintage, a versatile spot downtown, caters to both solo scholars and those seeking a communal work experience. Whether you’re perusing notes in the morning light or delving into presentations with your peers, The Vintage provides a serene setting in a polished space with comfortable indoor and outdoor seating. The shop’s breakfast, lunch and dinner menu offers a delectable array of options, from beignets to shareable flatbreads. And The Vintage doesn’t just excel in the culinary department; its impressive drink menu makes it an enticing celebration spot once the hard work is completed.