“What you need to know about Coffee Call is that it is everything you want from your first visit to New Orleans.” That’s how an article Food & Wine posted yesterday starts.

We at 225 Dine were over here like “WHUT?” Until we got to this: “Why is this not the most famous place for coffee and donuts in New Orleans? Except that if you are here, you already know the answer to that. Coffee Call isn’t located in New Orleans at all; you will find it an hour away, traffic permitting, in Louisiana’s capital city, Baton Rouge.”

Oooooh, OK. For a second there, we thought Food & Wine was subscribing to that eye roll-inducing notion from national media that New Orleans is all there is to Louisiana, and thus, Baton Rouge is part of New Orleans.

Praise the beignet and chicory coffee gods that a national food reporter actually drove out of the Big Easy for once and discovered what we already knew: Coffee Call serves the best beignets around and is an essential part of the Baton Rouge experience. We even included it in our list of 225 Things To Do in the Baton Rouge area.

Food & Wine‘s take is pretty glowing, noting that the beignets are “cooked through precisely, not a hint of frying oil clinging to them, and with a nice bit of chew that speaks to fermentation, and to somebody giving a damn about the dough.”

And while the writer also gives a shoutout to places like Bellue’s, Chicken Shack and White Star Market, it’s nice to give a local legend—Coffee Call has been around since 1976—its much-deserved, powdered sugar-dusted due. Here’s hoping, though, that this doesn’t lead to an influx of foodie tourists looking for the next “it” place slowing down the line at Coffee Call because they can’t choose between beignets or beignet fingers.

Hot tip, everyone: You’ll want to get both!

