Reds, whites and an assortment of Greek foods will be offered at Martin Wine Cellar‘s Greek Fest: Baton Rouge event this Friday.

The event will feature 15 unique Greek wines, such as Tsililis Winery Theopetra Red 2013, Semeli Winery Nemea Reserve 2015 and Gentilini Winery Eclipse 2015, for sampling.

Browse a full list of the featured wines here.

Family-owned and operated since 1946, Martin Wine Cellar also has locations in Metairie, New Orleans and Mandeville. The store is tailored to both wine newbies and seasoned collectors, specializing in vino, spirits, imported beer, gourmet food and gift baskets.

Greek Fest: Baton Rouge is Friday, Aug. 17, 6:30-8 p.m.

If you’re not in Baton Rouge, you may be in luck—Martin Wine Cellar’s other three locations will be hosting their respective Greek Fests on the same date, at the same time.

Tickets to Greek Fest: Baton Rouge are $20 and can be purchased here. Martin Wine Cellar is at 7248 Perkins Road.