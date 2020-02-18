Do you know what month it is? It’s Black History Month! Baton Rouge is bursting with black entrepreneurs, creatives, musicians and businesses—and many of those businesses happen to be food-related. So before the holiday month is over, support black businesses by dining at one of these restaurants.
What other black-owned restaurants do you know of in Baton Rouge? Let us know in the comments!
Boil & Roux
11777 Coursey Blvd.
BB & PF
10248 Florida Blvd.
The Bullfish Bar + Kitchen
4001 Nicholson Drive, Suite D
Cafe Jeanpierre’s
10500 Greenwell Springs Road
Cajun Cowboy Kitchen
4167 Choctaw Drive
Cathy’s Southern Kitchen
8121 Florida Blvd.
Chef Celeste Bistro
501 N. Fifth St.
Chicken Shack
Multiple locations
Cupcake Junkie
12240 Coursey Blvd.
Empire Wingz
Two locations
The End-Zone Daquiri BR
6224 Plank Road
N & Out Soulfood
9836 Florida Blvd.
Lillie’s Kitchen
5735 Silverleaf Ave.
Martha’s Bistro
19900 Old Scenic Highway
Phat Boy’z Pizza
9186 Greenwell Springs Road
Pit-N-Peel BBQ & Seafood
2101 Government St.
Sauce and Bones
2696 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.
Southern Cofe
8418 Scotland Ave.
Vegan Friendly Foods
4608 Bennington Ave.
Zeeland Street
2031 Perkins Road
