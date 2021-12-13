×
A casual menu to start off a busy day of festivities—that comes together with ease, too

  • By Tracey Koch, Stephanie Riegel
  • Photography by Amy Shutt

A favorite memory for any parent is waking up early on Christmas morning, sitting in pajamas and watching the kids open their presents. Now that our kids are no longer little, the routine of being awakened at dawn to see what Santa brought has changed a bit. We still enjoy sitting around the tree in our pajamas, sipping coffee and opening presents, but the focus has shifted away from the presents and more to Christmas morning breakfast.

This has really become our favorite part of the holiday. The hustle and bustle of the shopping season is over, and we can sit back and relax with our loved ones and enjoy time together.

The menu we prepared this month is a hearty breakfast that can be made ahead of time and will satisfy every member of the family. Enjoy!

On the menu

Sausage and Cheddar Frittata with Crispy Potato Topper

 

New Orleans-style Milk Punch

 

Homemade Belgian Waffles with Ginger Maple Butter

 

Fresh Pineapple and Cranberry Compote

This article was originally published in the December 2021 issue of 225 magazine.


