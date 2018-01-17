City Pork opening location on LSU campus in Baton Rouge

City Pork Deli & Charcuterie is opening a new cafe inside the Design Building on LSU’s campus this spring, the university announced Jan. 11.

Construction on the new location at the Julian T. White Design Atrium began in December, LSU says in a press release.

The new location will be open throughout the week for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The menu will feature City Pork’s signature sandwiches such as the Big Pig and Cubano as well as house-made charcuterie and cheese boards, gelato, coffee, appetizers and salads.

Juban Crossing nets Café Américain Seafood after losing Stroubes Grille

Months after the restaurant group behind the planned Stroubes Grille dropped out of the Juban Crossing development, the owner of Café Américain is set to open a seafood-focused concept at the location.

The new restaurant, called Café Américain Seafood, will feature a 200-seat dining room, outdoor patio, oyster bar and a menu focused on fried, blackened and grilled seafood.

“Our main goal is to be the go-to seafood restaurant out there for Livingston Parish,” says owner Brian Blackledge, who opened Café Américain’s Baton Rouge location on Jefferson Highway in 1987.

