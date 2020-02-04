A mixed-use development planned for a busy corner of Lafayette is advertising The Chimes as its anchor tenant.

The development, which will be across the street from Lafayette’s River Ranch neighborhood development, will feature more than 56,000 square feet of retail, office and restaurant use—including The Chimes. Construction has not begun on the development, although marketing for the site indicates spaces could be available by April.

Diana Stephens, with Scout Real Estate Co., who is representing the property, could not be reached for more information.

It’s not clear yet whether the restaurant will be related to establishments in Baton Rouge and Covington that share the same name. A restaurant manager at The Chimes East deferred comment on the matter to Tyler Hood, co-owner of The Chimes, who did not respond to requests for comment.

According to the site plan, the restaurant will be 14,000 square feet and can seat 350 people. The development also features three other buildings, sitting at each corner of the site. The site plan was developed by Baton Rouge-based DNA Workshop; Dyke Nelson was unable to be reached for more information.

