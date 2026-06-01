A love letter to fire, fat and flavor

Mammoth burgers that demand both hands. Glistening racks of spareribs. Brisket burnt ends. Napkin-worthy hot wings. Roadside boudin balls that disappear before the next red light. Thick, juicy steaks cooked to a rosy medium rare.

Meat has long been celebrated in south Louisiana. Casual gatherings and family celebrations almost always place it at the center of the plate. It doesn’t matter that we’re blessed with a year-round bounty of fresh produce or that our local seafood supply is second to none. We can’t seem to get enough of the primal, mouthwatering flavor of beef, pork, chicken and other succulent delights, which see top billing at the dinner table and the tailgate—and everywhere in between.

Our enduring love affair with meat is amplified by a current nationwide protein obsession. The viral trend “protein maxxing” is all the rage, prompting devotees to eat an abundance of protein-rich foods in the hopes of optimizing strength and stamina. Beyond meat, other foods like protein-fortified smoothies, waffles and cereal are everywhere. Their global market, valued at nearly $67 billion in 2023, is projected to reach $101.62 billion by 2030, according to market research firm Grand View Research. And federal dietary guidelines, revised in January, encourage Americans to consume more animal protein than ever before.

- Advertisement -

It can come with sticker shock. But high meat prices, driven by inflation and shrinking numbers of nationwide cattle herds, haven’t deterred consumers, says Iverstine Butcher owner Galen Iverstine. “We’re not seeing any reduction in sales on beef even though prices are higher than ever,” he says. “It hasn’t slowed demand.”

Summer kicks off this month, bringing with it Father’s Day and the start of barbecue season. What better time to indulge? Let’s dig in.

The masters of meat at three local restaurants are pushing Baton Rouge barbecue forward

Baton Rougeans love playing chef with this new dining trend

- Advertisement -

Competition pitmasters share their experience and tips

This article was originally published in the June 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.