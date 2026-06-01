The masters of meat at three local restaurants are pushing Baton Rouge barbecue forward

It’s no stretch to say the Baton Rouge barbecue scene is in a tasty state of evolution. What used to be a barbecue desert is now awash in restaurants serving real pit barbecue prepared by a low-and-slow playbook. Chain restaurants no longer dominate the landscape. Local barbecue joints with passionate proprietors have stepped into the role, raising the bar on flavor and texture.

These come-as-you-are spots prepare their menus with massive specialty pits, some following a Texas-born trend of repurposing 1,000-gallon steel fuel tanks for the job. They eschew both aggressive spice rubs and a reliance on sauce, opting for salt-and-pepper rubs that, when partnered with smoke and patience, yield mouthwatering results. Fussy about butchering, these pit bosses painstakingly trim each brisket, pork butt or rib rack to fit rigid specifications. And they don’t mind losing sleep—literally—to tend the smoker in the wee hours. It’s part of the job.

Sourcing craft barbecue used to mean beelining for another Southern state. Not anymore. Local practitioners here in the Capital Region are giving hardcore fans something real to sink their teeth into. Let’s meet a few.

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6721 Exchequer Dr.

10655 Coursey Blvd.

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5335 Government St.

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This article was originally published in the June 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.