The best wine for asparagus dishes might be hard to pronounce, but it’s easy to find at local grocers

Asparagus is a perfect addition to your spring menu. It’s delicious in salads, as a side dish or in soups. It couldn’t be easier to prepare: Just snap the ends, wash the stalks, and pop them in the skillet, in the oven or on the grill.

But for all its culinary convenience, asparagus is a pain when it comes to wine pairing. What we appreciate about its flavor—deep and vegetal—is the very thing that makes most wines suddenly taste flinty and metallic when paired with it. Asparagus isn’t alone. Other umami-rich vegetables with low fat content, such as mushrooms and artichokes, have the same problem.

To remedy this weird science situation, you need a wine that can stand up to the heavy protein flavor of the vegetables. One varietal is totally cut out for the job. It’s grüner veltliner, a popular Austrian wine that has the perfect amount of acidity to complement the flavor of these tricky vegetables. While it may be unfamiliar, it’s easy to find. More local wine shops are offering grüner veltliners these days, and they’re usually at an affordable price falling somewhere in the $10 to $15 range.

In addition to pairing well with asparagus and other vegetables, grüner veltliners are also terrific with seafood. Their bright acidity and notes of grass and white pepper enable them to cut through fats and pronounced flavors with skill and ease.

Here, we’ve paired the Biokult grüner veltliner—found at the local Whole Foods—with a roasted asparagus and arugula salad with honey lemon vinaigrette. Look for the recipe this month in the 225 Dine e-newsletter and on our online blog, Spatula Diaries.

Where to find the wine

Ask your favorite wine shop if they carry grüner veltliner—many of them likely do. Here are three we’re excited about.

Schloss Gobelsburg

Grüner veltliner

2017

$19

Available at: Martin Wine Cellar, martinwine.com

Count Karolyi

Grüner veltliner

2017

$10

Available at: Matherne’s Market downtown and Matherne’s Market at LSU, mathernes.com

Franz Etz

Grüner veltliner

2017

$17 (1-liter bottle)

Available at: Mid City Craft Wine and Brew, midcitycraft.com

This article was originally published in the March 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.