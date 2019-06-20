Pack your gym clothes for a free workout tonight

Get in a workout for free tonight, June 20, at the free Athleta pop-up classes. Stop by Yoglates II South, LLC for a 4:30-5:30 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. class. Do a little post-workout shopping and browse through Athleta‘s women’s line.

Yoglates is at 655 Highlandia Drive.

It’s International Yoga Day this Friday

Celebrate the International Day of Yoga with a free yoga class Friday, June 21. Head to White Star Market to welcome the summer solstice with an hour-long vinyasa flow session starting at 6:30 p.m. Stick around after the class for dinner and drinks at the market and listen to music by DJ Michael Moss.

You can register for the class here. White Star Market is at 4624 Government St.

Take the family to an outdoor movie Friday night

Marvel fans, get ready to watch the Black Panther at Movies on the Plaza this Friday, June 21. Bring a picnic blanket and some popcorn to the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library at Goodwood for this outdoor movie event. The show starts at 7 p.m., so get to the lawn early to claim your spot. Check out the other films lined up for Movies on the Plaza here, or read about other outdoor movie showings in our summer outdoor movie preview here.

The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Celebrate summer Saturday at The Radio Bar

It’s hard to believe that summer doesn’t officially start until June 21, especially with the heat we’ve been sweating through since early May. But the longest day of the year is quickly approaching, and you can celebrate the season’s arrival at The Radio Bar this Saturday, June 22. Head over to the bar at 9 p.m. for the Summer Kickoff Party. No summer bash would be complete without drink specials and music, and The Radio Bar has both. Check out DJ Mike Larry spinning some tunes all night.

The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.

Listen to live music on Saturday night at the Varsity

Check out a live performance by the Rebirth Brass Band at the Varsity Theatre this Saturday, June 22. Don’t miss your chance to listen to this classic New Orleans brass band, which will take the stage with special guests _thesmoothcat and The 9th Life. The show starts at 9 p.m. with doors opening at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here. The Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.