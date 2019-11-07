Pick up your favorite merchandise from the Rickmobile this Thursday

This Thursday, Nov. 7, all the Pickle Rick fans are in luck as the Rickmobile: Baton Rouge, La event will be in full swing. At Tin Roof Brewing Co., 6-9 p.m., the Rickmobile will be posted up to sell official Rick and Morty collectibles. It will be easy to spot—just look for the vehicle that’s shaped like a giant crouching Rick.

Tin Roof Brewing Co. is at 1624 Wyoming St.

At the Red Rooster Bash this Thursday, it’s barbecue and auction time

The Red Rooster Bash this Thursday, Nov. 7, at the LSU Rural Life Museum will have plenty of cool items auctioned off, barbecue for guests and a dress code of “formal denim.”

The event is 6:30-9 p.m. Registration is required at $50 per person. The LSU Rural Life Museum is at 4560 Essen Lane.

This weekend’s Mistletoe Market will bring out all the best local vendors

It’s time for the 20th annual Mistletoe Market, happening Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9-10, at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. With free parking, a portion of admissions donated to charity, and plenty of door prizes and swag bags, the Mistletoe Market is a great way to get a headstart on holiday shopping.

The event is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6. The Lamar Dixon Expo Center is at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave.

Bonsais will abound at the Garden Center’s Fall Show this weekend

Enjoy some tiny trees at the Fall Show Baton Rouge Garden Center event this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9-10. Each day, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., members of the Louisiana Bonsai Society will display their bonsais for public viewing. Stop by and get some tips on how to start pruning your own bonsai.

The Baton Rouge Garden Center is at 7950 Independence Blvd.

This weekend, be a local art patron at Studio 9170

Stop by Studio 9170 for an open gallery 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. There will be tons of works from talented artists, ranging from ceramics to large paintings; an art show; unique gifts and food.

Studio 9170 is at 9170 S. Choctaw Drive.

Orphan’s Thanksgiving will have a place for everyone this Sunday

At the Orphan’s Thanksgiving—A Baton Rouge Pride Event this Sunday, Nov. 10, celebrate Thanksgiving with a welcoming community at George’s Place. For the LGBTQ+ community, this is a great way to cheer up the holidays with chosen family, and donations will also go to help local LGBTQ+ community members in need. So go enjoy the drag performances, games and drinks 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

Tickets are $15. George’s Place is at 860 St. Louis St.