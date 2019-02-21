Work out at White Star Market tonight

Dust off your running shoes and jog on over to White Star Market at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, for a community run hosted with Varsity Sports. Burn off those office king cake calories on either a 2- or 4-mile path.

Once you’ve worked up an appetite, grab a bite from one of the food hall’s vendors after your run.

White Star Market is at 4624 Government St.

Sign up for a fun ‘run’ Friday at Zippy’s

Slip on your flip-flops, and head to Zippy’s Friday, Feb. 22, for a night of brews and booze at the Fat Boy Flip Flop .5k. There’s no finish line for this race, so take your time exploring some of the neighborhood’s best spots.

Registration is $20, and more information can be found here. Meet at Zippy’s for packet pickup and the starting line. Zippy’s is at 3155 Perkins Road.

Get in the Spanish Town Mardi Gras spirit at The Radio Bar Saturday

Mardi Gras season is finally in full swing this week. Keep the party going this weekend with the Golden Guys for the Spanish Town King’s Party at The Radio Bar Saturday, Feb. 23. Buy a T-shirt or make a donation to benefit Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. Grab a Brew Ha-Ha! cake ball while you’re there, too!

The party is 6-9 p.m. The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.

Celebrate local artists at Mid City Rising Saturday

The Mid City Rising Art Show is back Saturday, Feb. 23, at Create Studios. Support local artists while listening to live music from 6-9 p.m.

Create Studios is at 564 Bienville St.

Enjoy bites, wine and live music Friday at Blend

Nothing is better than a wine and cheese night, except for maybe adding live music to the mix. Listen to the V-Tones at Blend this Friday, Feb. 22, for a perfect end to your work week.

The V-Tones will play 7-10 p.m. Blend is at 304 Laurel St. downtown.

Dress up your pup for a fundraiser Sunday

The most fabulous Mardi Gras costume contest is happening this Sunday, Feb. 24, and you won’t want to miss it. Enter your pup in the first ever PawDi Gras Fashion Ball Fundraiser at Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique.

The fundraiser is 1-4 p.m. A donation of $10 or more is required to enter, and proceeds go to the Sick and Injured Animal Fund at Companion Animal Alliance. More information about registration can be found here.

Splash and Dash is at 11575 Coursey Blvd., Unit B1.

Bring your pets to brunch on Sunday

Treat your furry friend to brunch this Sunday, Feb. 24, at the Bayonne Clubhouse for Bayonne at Southshore’s Hair of the Dog Brunch. Bring a donation for Cat Haven and Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge to enter to win a “Bark Basket” filled with prizes from sponsors.

Brunch and cocktails will be served 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Bayonne at Southshore is at 900 Stanford Ave.