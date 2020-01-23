Hit the target with an archery class Thursday

In the mood to channel your inner Katniss Everdeen? Head over to BREC’s Milton J. Womack Park Thursday, Jan. 23, as BREC’s Outdoor Adventure team teaches attendees the skills of archery.

Adults and children 8 and older are welcome to this event, 6-7:30 p.m. Be sure to register here. BREC will provide all the necessary equipment needed.

Milton J. Womack Park is at 6201 Florida Blvd.

Celebrate different cultures at International Cultural Night this Friday

Can’t travel around the world in 80 days? Join the Kenilworth Science and Technology School for the family-friendly event, International Cultural Night, and indulge in the more than 20 different cultures of their staff and students through food, drinks, performances and art. The event is set for Friday, Jan. 24, 6-7:30 p.m.

Kenilworth Science and Technology Charter School is at 7600 Boone Ave.

Salsa the night away with your friends at the Varsity Friday

BR Latin Nights will present its Salsa Party starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, to celebrate the Latin cultures of Baton Rouge through dance and music. Nervous about doing the salsa? Free salsa lessons are 9-10 p.m. with the sounds of reggaeton, Top 40, merengue and more at the Varsity Theatre.

You must be 18 or older to attend, and you can purchase tickets here.

The Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.

Spend some time with nature at the Botanic Gardens Saturday

With Arbor Day being Saturday, Jan. 25, the LSU AgCenter Botanic Garden is inviting you to soak in the nature for a day. Scale a live oak and learn about the trees that can grow for numerous generations—you can even plant a tree yourself and track how it grows in the Burden woods. All the trees planted are used to restore trees lost during Hurricane Gustav. There will also be scavenger hunts and more activities, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is at 4560 Essen Lane.

Get creative at Baton Rouge Gallery’s Surreal Salon Soiree this Saturday

Get ready for a night dancing and mingling among pop-surrealist art from more than 40 national artists. Baton Rouge celebrates its annual Surreal Salon art exhibition with a wacky, pop art-infused party featuring live music from Royal Teeth, DJ sets from Paul O’Neill and Tego, interactive experiences, puppets from Clay Achee, fire performers and more.

Be sure to wear your craziest, most surreal costume for this unique costume party. Tickets start at $25 and includes drinks.

Baton Rouge Gallery is in BREC’s City Park at 1515 Dalrymple Drive.

Celebrate the Year of the Rat on Sunday at Vinh Phat

Ready to start dancing with lions? Chinese New Year is here. On Sunday, Jan. 26, Vinh Phat Market will celebrate the Year of the Rat, 9-10 a.m. with music for this free event.

If you want to “feed the lions” and support the dance troupe’s nonprofit at this kid-friendly event, be sure to bring small cash. If you need traditional red envelopes, they will be sold in store.

Vinh Phat Market is at 12351 Florida Blvd.