At Rouses’ Dos Equis and Chef Nino cooking event Friday, learn some new tricks

Get a free cooking lesson at Rouses Market this Friday, Sept. 20. Chef Nino will demonstrate how to make Dos Equis Beer Braised Sausage and Peppers Wraps, 4-7 p.m. Attendees will be able to learn a new recipe while sampling the dish.

Rouses Market is at 14630 Village Market St.

Decorate LSU-themed cookies at The Royal Standard this Friday

At Coffee and Cookie Decorating this Friday, Sept. 20, make all the adorable LSU-themed cookies your heart desires. Instructor Amanda Rust will show attendees the step-by-step process of making cookie art using a special icing technique at The Royal Standard, 10-11:30 a.m. Complimentary coffee and shopping discounts are offered when signing up.

The Royal Standard is at 2877 Perkins Road.

‘On Pointe’ Music Concert Series is back starting Friday

Hosted by Pointe-Marie and the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, the “On Pointe” free music series will kick off this Friday, Sept. 20, 6-8 p.m., with the Hot Club of Baton Rouge in Pointe-Marie Square. People can bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy family-friendly music great for all ages.

Point-Marie is located at 14200 River Road.

The Knife Skills class this Saturday will have you handling knives with ease

It’s time for slicing and dicing. The Louisiana Culinary Institute will offer its Knife Skills class—all about how to handle a knife properly—9 a.m.-noon this Saturday, Sept, 21. Practice several different cutting styles and knives on different meat types. What knife is best for slicing beef? Finally, you’ll figure it all out.

Tickets are $125 per person. The Louisiana Culinary Institute is at 10550 Airline Highway.

Have your little chef practice at the Saturday Kindercooks event

This Saturday, 10-11 a.m., encourage your little one to learn some baking and cooking skills. At the Kindercooks event hosted by the Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge, kids will be able to do some hands-on activities and have some weekend fun.

Tickets are $23 per child. The Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge is at 7970 Jefferson Highway.

Support a good cause at The Bullfish Bar + Kitchen’s Brunch for the Bahamas this weekend

The Bullfish Bar + Kitchen will be holding Brunch for the Bahamas this Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., to raise funds for those affected by Hurricane Dorian. The Bullfish, which reopened in July under Bahaman and Haitian-born owners, will give some of the proceeds to a local church, which will then directly distribute to those in need. The event will feature bottomless mimosas, bloody marys and food from every part of the Caribbean.

The Bullfish Bar + Kitchen is at 4001 Nicholson Drive. For large groups, pre-registration is preferred by calling the restaurant ahead at 478-1690.

See ‘The Crucible,’ opening Friday at Theatre Baton Rouge

Theatre Baton Rouge production of The Crucible, a well-known play about the Puritan witchcraft purge, starts its run Friday, Sept. 20, and continues through Oct. 6.

Tickets are $26 per person, $20 for students. Theatre Baton Rouge is at 7155 Florida Blvd. Visit the theater’s website for specific showtimes.

Become one with nature at the Plant for Birds Event this Sunday

At the Plant for Birds Event this Sunday, Sept. 22, 1-5 p.m., learn to help birds through gardening and planting native flora. With treats, advice, expert speakers and plenty of plants for sale, enjoy yourself while helping out the local ecosystems.

Hosted by Baton Rouge Audubon, Audubon Louisiana and White Oak Estate and Gardens, this is one event you don’t want to miss.

Pre-registration is required. The event is at 17660 George Oneal Road.