It’s about that time. As this upcoming Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, families are breaking out their swimsuits and dusting off their grilling gear.
For Baton Rougeans, long summer days mean more time at the pool. But what do you bring to eat after hours of splash fights and swimming laps around the pool? Or just for hanging out under an umbrella at the pool’s edge? Here are 10 local sweet, savory, nutritious and indulgent ideas to keep you cool this summer.
REFRESHING DRINKS TO SIP
Gallon of frosé
from Bistro Byronz, $50
“Geaux Green” Big Easy Bucha
from Magpie Cafe (both locations), $5
Six pack of assorted fresh-pressed juices
from The Big Squeezy, $49
French Pool Toy Rosé (in a plastic bottle)
from Martin’s Wine Cellar, $11
Watermelonada slushie
from Teatery, $6 (seasonal)
View this post on Instagram
The summer is coming, and so is watermelon season 🍉 Come to try our seasonal items: -#Watermelonada only @teatery225 – 100% watermelon Juice – Fresh watermelon slush – Fresh watermelon smoothie . *these are seasonal items so they won’t last long* – #teatery #batonrouge #watermelon #summer
SNACKS FOR THE COOLER
Birthday Cake popsicle (pictured at the top of the page)
from Rock N’ Pops, $5
Avocado toast
from Fresh Junkie, $5
Ceviche with scallops and shrimp
from Mestizo, $15
Ingle Eats breakfast balls
from The Crown: A Royal Bistro (inside The Royal Standard), $18
View this post on Instagram
What’s your morning routine? ☀️ . Whether you’re running to work, carpool or squeezing in a quick workout, our “breakfast balls” are the perfect on-the-go protein bites. Easy to grab and go, and snack on all day! . Each ball is made of oats, chocolate chips, honey, peanut butter, almonds, chia seeds, flax seeds and berries. . They’re a must try! Order yours today at ingleeats.com. . #proteinballs #energyballs #healthyliving #onthego #easysnack #healthysnacks #grabandgo #eatlocal #healthylifestyle #delicious #batonrouge #redstick #midcitybr #morningroutine #riseandgrind
Charlie and the PB Factory Peanut Butter Power Poppers
from Good Eats Kitchen, $3
What’s your go-to poolside snack or drink? Tell us in the comments!
