It’s about that time. As this upcoming Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, families are breaking out their swimsuits and dusting off their grilling gear.

For Baton Rougeans, long summer days mean more time at the pool. But what do you bring to eat after hours of splash fights and swimming laps around the pool? Or just for hanging out under an umbrella at the pool’s edge? Here are 10 local sweet, savory, nutritious and indulgent ideas to keep you cool this summer.

REFRESHING DRINKS TO SIP

Gallon of frosé

from Bistro Byronz, $50

“Geaux Green” Big Easy Bucha

from Magpie Cafe (both locations), $5

Six pack of assorted fresh-pressed juices

from The Big Squeezy, $49

French Pool Toy Rosé (in a plastic bottle)

from Martin’s Wine Cellar, $11

Watermelonada slushie

from Teatery, $6 (seasonal)

SNACKS FOR THE COOLER

Birthday Cake popsicle (pictured at the top of the page)

from Rock N’ Pops, $5

Avocado toast

from Fresh Junkie, $5

Ceviche with scallops and shrimp

from Mestizo, $15

Ingle Eats breakfast balls

from The Crown: A Royal Bistro (inside The Royal Standard), $18

Charlie and the PB Factory Peanut Butter Power Poppers

from Good Eats Kitchen, $3

What’s your go-to poolside snack or drink? Tell us in the comments!