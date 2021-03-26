Baton Rouge Metro Council approves Millennial Park rezoning to add bar and daiquiri shop

Millennial Park developer Cameron Jackson has received permission from the Metro Council to rezone his shipping container park on Florida Boulevard to sell alcoholic beverages.

The council unanimously approved Jackson’s request at its meeting Wednesday, March 24, two months after the elected body effectively denied his original request to rezone a section of the park as commercial alcoholic beverage 2, which is used for bars and lounges, and suggested Jackson instead pursue commercial alcoholic beverage 1 designation, which is primarily used by restaurants that serve alcohol.

