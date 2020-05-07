The stay-at-home order drove Curbside founder Nick Hufft to return to his roots: He brought back the food truck that first introduced Curbside’s food to the community years ago. Hufft was still an LSU student when he launched the food truck in 2010.

This time, taking it to the streets allowed patrons to enjoy Hufft’s signature pub grub just a few steps from home.

“We put the word out right after we found out [about the dine-in restrictions] and immediately got requests from 80 or 90 people on social media,” Hufft says.

Others, like Cou-Yon’s, have joined the fray—tanking up once-idle food trucks and heading to different Capital Region neighborhoods.

