Bellue’s Fine Cajun Cuisine on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge has been serving its étouffée, gumbo and boudin for more than 50 years.

This week, the restaurant caught the attention of Food & Wine magazine, where a feature spotlights the north Baton Rouge restaurant and butcher shop as a “national treasure.”

Owner Wirt Bellue, an ex-cop, welder and a restaurant owner, uses his skills to build giant skillets, flat tops and gumbo pots to make large quantities of Cajun food for the many hungry patrons of this north Baton Rouge institution.

Read on for the full story from Food & Wine.