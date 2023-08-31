225’s most-read stories of August: Hunting for hot pot, trendy tea drinks and a new youth creative hub in Gonzales

August marks summer’s last hurrah, even as temps have continued to rise.

But we still found plenty of ways to beat the heat in Baton Rouge, whether it meant picking up a crisp white wine from the newly rebranded Bin Q Liquor, taste testing a trendy hibiscus tea cocktail or simply seeking refuge in the A/C at a film festival, restaurant or new creative center for kids.

Here’s a look at the stories 225 readers liked, shared and clicked the most on this month.

5. While we’re on the subject of pink: Easy hibiscus tea and cocktails to help beat the heat

This summer and its hellfire heat indexes have left us begging for fall. But it’s not PSL season quite yet, so in the meantime, we’re craving light and refreshing beverages like trendy hibiscus tea. And on the heels of the Barbie movie, what better drink to break out to celebrate all things girly than this summer refresher with its fuchsia red hue and floral citrus flavor profile. (Plus, it has health benefits to boot, stemming from its high antioxidant content.) 225 features writer Maggie Heyn Richardson shares a few ideas for enjoying it.

Ireland found its way to Louisiana earlier this month at the 13th Annual Baton Rouge Irish Film Festival. The annual event has been hosted by the Baton Rouge Irish Club since 2009, and this year’s saw some changes with the goal of selling out and bringing Irish stories to Baton Rouge.

Bin Q has long been a haven for those seeking interesting wines and spirits for their home bars, and now there’s a new vision for the store. Ben Jones, who worked in the wine department at Calandro’s Supermarket on Perkins Road for 10 years, bought Bin Q three months ago with two silent partners. The rebranded store is flush with a large wine selection, craft beers from around the region and world, boutique spirits and mixers, and a big selection of zero-proof spirits. The store also features some glassware and gifts, a private tasting room, a rotating selection of frozen drinks that are also sold by the gallon and even a new three-tiered wine club, which gives participants a certain number of bottles with suggestions on pairings.

Chinese hot pot is a culinary experience in which diners cook their choice of meat, vegetables and starches in a simmering soup. Even though this heat makes it feel like we’re the ones being cooked, 225 contributing writer Jillian Elliott found a handful of Baton Rouge restaurants serving hot pot—and some local grocers stocked with supplies to recreate a hot pot night at home.