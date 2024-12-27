Our 2024 meals to remember: the ‘225’ team’s favorite plates of the year

Even when we’re off the clock, the 225 team is always scouting the local restaurant scene.

And our personal faves from this year seem to mirror larger cultural shifts in how we dine today: We are seeking out value, gravitating toward casual comfort-food, often served in small but stylish spaces. We’re always up to try something different, especially global eats. And we still want food to be an experience, whether that means attending a pop-up dinner series at a restaurant or scoping out a brand-new eatery for the first time.

Here are the dishes we loved this year. What were your standout meals of 2024? Tell us at [email protected].

Pad Ped with Tempura Soft Shell Crab from Chai Thai-Lao

“As someone with a peanut allergy, I’m usually super wary of trying out Thai food. But, this year, I attended a Table Story dinner at Chai Thai-Lao. It was my first time trying the locally loved restaurant, and they were so sweet to take my dietary restrictions into account during the meal and allow me to try something new. The star of the dinner was the flavorful main course: a coconut milk-infused curry with jasmine rice and a delicately fried soft shell crab. Though this was a one-time item at the eatery, it turned me into a fan who will be back soon.”

—Olivia Deffes, 225 digital staff writer

Sandwiches from Magpie Cafe

“My husband and I love to go on lunch dates. We seem to always be craving a good sandwich, and a weekday lunch time is a great time for us to take a break from work, catch up and not have to schedule a babysitter. We have our tried-and-true spots, like Jay’s Bar-B-Q and Maxwell’s Market, but recently we were impressed by the expanded menu at Magpie Cafe, now under new ownership. We went with the Chipotle Chicken Panini, with a nice subtle kick, and the cheesy Croque Monsieur Panini—both on locally made St. Bruno Bread. The sandwiches came with a simple, but in my view, perfect, side salad with Magpie’s house vinaigrette and just a dash of salt. In fact, I’m still thinking about that side salad on the charming patio on that beautiful fall day. And my husband and I will definitely be recreating that lunch date again in the new year.”

—Laura Furr Mericas, 225 managing editor

“This year, I kept going back to the chicken tacos at Barracuda. They’re always cooked just right, and they’re inexpensive. Barracuda’s tacos are best enjoyed on the patio with queso and chips.” —Gracelyn Farrar, 225 contributing writer Smoked Rib Debris Bowl from Iverstine Butcher “My teenage son’s Saturday morning cross-country meets at Highland Road Park made for a convenient excuse this year to have brunch at Iverstine Butcher, where we all fell for the Debris Bowl. Each action-packed bite holds slow-cooked grits studded with slivers of pork rib meat, runny fried egg, microgreens and pickled onion. Best to use a spoon for this one.” —Maggie Heyn Richardson, 225 features writer Build-your-own bowls from Okki Tokki “I’m an absolute stan for Okki Tokki. I think I’ve frequented the fast-casual Korean-inspired concept more than any other restaurant this calendar year. I always get a garlic rice bowl and make it as pungent as possible: doused in the creamy OT gochujang sauce, sprinkled with kimchi slaw and crispy shallots, and drizzled with toasted chili sesame oil. I’ve tried every protein except the tofu, but the grilled chicken has become my go-to for a healthy-ish meal. The portions are so generous, I usually have enough leftover for at least one more meal. I get a little thrill whenever I open my fridge and remember I have even more Okki Tokki to enjoy.” —Jennifer Tormo Alvarez, 225 editor-in-chief

A dozen chargrilled oysters from Parrain’s Seafood Restaurant

“This year has been the year of oysters for me. When I was younger, I only ever saw my dad eat them raw, and I always thought they were unappetizing. But at the beginning of 2024, I tried them chargrilled with Parmesan cheese and Tabasco, and I fell in love. Catch me eating a plate every couple of weeks or so now.”

—Oscar Tickle, 225 multimedia editor

Brisket from Offset Smoker BBQ

“If you know me, you know I have never been a barbecue fan—I’m not sure if it was the sweetness of the sauce, or if I was just never in the mood when I ate it. But, as my tastebuds have evolved with age, I’ve found myself craving smoked brisket every once in a while. After writing about Offset Smoker BBQ’s opening, I took the chance to try it out. Now, I’ve converted to a barbecue lover—and I’m not going back. This brisket is killer on its own, but I love giving it a dunk in the Spicy Asian barbecue sauce. And, you can’t go wrong with any of the sides or the banana pudding. Whew!”

—Olivia Deffes, 225 digital staff writer

Cantaloupe Sorbet from City Gelato

“Our June issue on frozen treats led to lots of sampling of fresh fruit sorbets by artisan gelateria City Gelato. The flavor I would never have picked up first is the one I ended up dreaming about later. Cantaloupe? I know, I know. Wake me up for strawberry. But this stuff was different and amazing. Refreshing, smooth and surprisingly flavorful, the small-batch treat carries itself with authority. Give it a try.”

—Maggie Heyn Richardson, 225 features writer