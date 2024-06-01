City Gelato’s dairy-free sorbets are crafted with Louisiana fruit

His well-known gelato, also sold at a handful of area restaurants, comes in a long list of flavors including Strawberry, Chocolate, Cookie Dough, Coffee, Chocolate Chip, Italian Cream Cheese, Amaretto, Salted Caramel and others.

The small business concocts fresh fruit sorbets, too. Lozanov says the dairy-free alternative is formulated with local produce.

“Pretty much any fruit that grows in Louisiana,” he adds. “There are a lot to choose from.”

Indeed, the state’s generous agricultural bounty gives Lozanov plenty of raw materials. Strawberries, blueberries, peaches, figs, watermelon, cantaloupe, lemons and satsumas have all been deployed in Lozanov’s sorbets. In many cases, he buys directly from local farmers. One of the few regional fruits he hasn’t used are kumquats, simply because of their meager juice content, he says.

Smooth, packed with flavor and creamy-without-the-cream, the sorbets make an excellent dessert served alone or blinged with toppings. The jaw-jarring Meyer Lemon flavor jibes well with blueberries, and Strawberry sings with fresh basil and chocolate sauce. And while it’s not a local fruit, City Gelato’s Mango sorbet is delicious on its own or sprinkled with coconut and almonds.

Unlike gelato, prepared with milk and cream, City Gelato’s sorbets are crafted almost exclusively with fresh fruit, water and sugar. Lozanov adjusts the sweetness depending on the acidity of the fruit.

Lozanov says he got into the frozen dessert business not to get rich (although that would be nice), but to make something extraordinary with all-natural ingredients.

“It’s a premium product,” he says.

Top that!

Make a sorbet sundae …

• Decorated with fruits, herbs, edible flowers, cookies or toffee

• Dusted with Tajín, sea salt or coconut flakes

• Drizzled with artisanal fudge, caramel, olive oil or balsamic vinegar

• Dotted with specialty sprinkles, like River Road Sprinkle Co.’s pearly beads; Supernatural’s dye-free, kid-friendly shapes; or Fancy Sprinkles’ glittery varieties, all sourced from CounterspaceBR.

This article was originally published in the June 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.