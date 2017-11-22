Does cooking—or, worse, cleaning up—Thanksgiving dinner sound more like a chore than a holiday? If so, here are some of the local restaurants staying open on Turkey Day. Go ahead; make that reservation. You’ll be thankful you did.

Adrian’s Restaurant & Bar

Adrian’s, the newest concept in the Juban’s restaurant family, will serve its regular menu on Thanksgiving as well as a three-course turkey dinner. For the first course, diners get their choice of a salad or pumpkin bisque; the dessert choices are pumpkin cheesecake or bread pudding. Adrian’s will be open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The prix fixe menu is $32.50 for adults; the restaurant will also offer a children’s meal for $12.50. Call 778-5119 for reservations.

BRQ

The barbecue restaurant will offer a $35 special that includes smoked turkey breast with gravy and cranberry sauce or smoked ham with apple-cider brown-sugar glaze and cranberry sauce. Entrees come with a house salad, cornbread muffin, and a choice of two sides and dessert. The menu also includes a la carte starters, sandwiches, entrees and sides. The restaurant will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. See more details and a full menu here. Reserve a table here.

Boudreaux’s Catering

Head to Boudreaux’s Catering for a traditional Thanksgiving buffet. The menu includes roasted turkey with house-made cranberry sauce, glazed bone-in ham, cornbread dressing, oyster and bacon dressing and more. The buffet is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and costs $28 for adults and $12 for children ages 5-10. See more details and the full menu here. Reservations are encouraged; get tickets here.

Copeland’s

The New Orleans-inspired chain will offer a buffet with turkey, mashed sweet potatoes, oyster dressing, green bean casserole and more. Adults eat for $17.95; children eat for $9.95. Copeland’s will be open 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Call 761-1110 for more info.

Crowne Plaza

The hotel’s annual Thanksgiving buffet includes suckling pig, roasted turkey, prime rib, honey-glazed baked ham, cornbread dressing, mustard greens, green beans, garlic mashed potatoes and more. The buffet is open 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with seatings every hour. Adults eat for $28, seniors (65+) for $22 and kids (six to 12) for $14. Children under 6 eat free. Prices do not include taxes or gratuity. Call 925-2244 for reservations.

The Gregory

The Gregory, inside the Watermark Hotel downtown, will be serving its regular menu as well as a three-course prix fixe menu for $38 for lunch and dinner. The prix fixe includes the choice of a house salad or turkey chowder soup; roasted turkey breast, double-cut pork chop or crab carbonara pasta and bread pudding or bananas foster cheesecake. Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. See more info here. Call 408-1800 for reservations.

Galatoire’s Bistro

Galatoire’s has prepared a menu of appetizers, soups, salads, entrees, sides and desserts. The menu includes traditional foods like roasted turkey breast, creamed spinach and green bean casserole as well as nontraditional foods like duck crepes and gulf fish with meunière sauce. See more details here. Call 753-4864 for reservations. The restaurant will serve lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Juban’s Creole Restaurant

Juban’s will feature an a la carte menu and a $32.50 three-course prix fixe meal, which includes slow-roasted turkey with sausage-herb stuffing, cranberry relish, giblet gravy and creamed spinach. The restaurant will be open 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. See a full menu here. Call 346-8422 for reservations.

The Kingfish Grill

The Kingfish Grill inside the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center is preparing a Thanksgiving buffet for brunch, which will be served in the Riverview Ballroom 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The buffet menu includes breakfast items, salads, soups, a carving station, a seafood station, entrees, sides and desserts. Adults eat for $39.99; children 12 and under eat for $19.99. Call 344-5866 for reservations.

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

L’Auberge’s Bon Temps Buffet will be serving traditional fare like roasted turkey, baked ham, dressings, casseroles and more. The buffet costs $29.95 per person and is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Mansurs on the Boulevard

The Creole restaurant will offer an a la carte menu with most of the restaurant’s dinner entrees and Thanksgiving specials. For $26, the roasted turkey breast plate comes with gravy, cranberry sauce and cornbread dressing. Seating will be 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Call 923-3366 for reservations.

Tallulah Crafted Food & Wine Bar

Tallulah, inside the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel, will feature a buffet with salad offerings, a fall pasta selection, a carving station, desserts and more. The restaurant will serve lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Adults eat for $25 and kids under 10 eat for $15. Kids under 4 eat free with purchase of two adult meals. See more details and a full menu here. Call 388-5710 for reservations.

Ruffino’s

Ruffino’s will offer a limited version of its menu as well as a turkey plate, ham plate and combination plate. The Thanksgiving plates come with oyster dressing, creamed spinach, sweet potato casserole and cranberry sauce. Plates are $28.95 for one meat and $32.95 for the combo. The restaurant will be open 10:30 am.-3 p.m. Call 753-3458 for reservations.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Sullivan’s will serve a three-course, prix fixe dinner with choices that include hand-carved roasted turkey with sweet onion apple-sausage stuffing, sweet potato casserole and chocolate pecan pie. The restaurant will be open for lunch, too, serving its regular menu. The prix fixe menu is $39 per person and $19.95 for children 12 and under. See the Thanksgiving dinner menu here. Restaurant hours are 11:00 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Call 925-1161 for reservations.

Stab’s Steak & Seafood

The new Stab’s on Jefferson Highway will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Call 361-0797 for reservations.

Know of another restaurant open on Thanksgiving? Share it in the comments!