Spooky local attractions that make south Louisiana one of the best places to celebrate fall

With a reputation as one of the most frightening attractions in the country, this haunted house is not for the faint of heart. Tip: Fill up on liquid courage first with a cocktail next door at Three Roll Estate. 13thgate.com
Pop-up Pink Pumpkin Patch
On a surprise date each October, Baton Rouge General sprawls thousands of pink pumpkins across its hospital campuses for visitors to take home—and take selfies alongside. It’s all part of the “Protect Your Pumpkins” campaign for breast cancer awareness. Find it on Instagram at @batonrougegeneral
Corn Maze at Burden
The LSU Rural Life Museum, LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens and the Burden Museum & Gardens host a corn maze and other fall festivities. Make crafts, try your hand at satsuma picking and visit the petting farms. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens
Boo at the Zoo
During two weekends in October, guests of all ages dress up in costumes for plenty of activities and fun photo opps alongside BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo animals. It’s a wild time. brzoo.org
Worth the drive
More attractions to check outaround the state
Mrs. Heather’s Pumpkin & Strawberry Patch:Pick or paint a pumpkin, ride a zip line, walk a corn maze and so much more in Hammond. thfarms.com
Cajun Country Corn Maze: Pine Grove’s winding corn maze turns haunted after dark. cajuncountrycorn.com
Grant Christmas Tree Farm: This farm is about a two-and-a-half hour drive, but its annual Pumpkin Fest has hayrides, corn mazes and pumpkins galore. grantchristmastreefarm.com
Fright Trail: Wander through 20 acres of haunted woods in Scott, just west of Lafayette, with plenty of scare actors to dodge. frighttrail.com
The Mortuary: Think of it as New Orleans’ version of the 13 Gate, set in a former funeral home. themortuary.net
Ghost Manor: A synced display of Halloween lights and music outside a Magazine Street mansion. It’s so impressive, you’ll want to watch for a while. ghostmanor.org
This article was originally published in the December 2021 issue of 225 magazine.