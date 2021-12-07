Spooky local attractions that make south Louisiana one of the best places to celebrate fall

The 13th Gate

With a reputation as one of the most frightening attractions in the country, this haunted house is not for the faint of heart. Tip: Fill up on liquid courage first with a cocktail next door at Three Roll Estate. 13thgate.com

Pop-up Pink Pumpkin Patch

On a surprise date each October, Baton Rouge General sprawls thousands of pink pumpkins across its hospital campuses for visitors to take home—and take selfies alongside. It’s all part of the “Protect Your Pumpkins” campaign for breast cancer awareness. Find it on Instagram at @batonrougegeneral

Corn Maze at Burden

The LSU Rural Life Museum, LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens and the Burden Museum & Gardens host a corn maze and other fall festivities. Make crafts, try your hand at satsuma picking and visit the petting farms. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens