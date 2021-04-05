Ditch the pills, ease the pain: Accessible physical therapy is here, sponsored by Baton Rouge Physical Therapy

After suffering more than 90 days with it, pain is considered “chronic,” and the risk for continued opioid use increases substantially. CDC guidelines note that nonopioid therapies are preferred for chronic pain unless the expected benefits for both pain and function are anticipated to outweigh risks to the patient.

Since opioids only mask the pain without treating its underlying cause, many people are choosing to forgo pain meds altogether in favor of more natural treatments. Thanks to Direct Access laws, patients now have direct access to physical therapy services. This means that there is no need for a physician’s referral or prescription to access the services of physical therapists. If people want PT, there shouldn’t be anything standing in their way of getting it. That’s what direct access does: opens the market and enables people to seek the services they want without restriction. Before you agree to a prescription for opioids, consult with a physical therapist to discuss options for nonopioid treatment.

HELP IS HERE

Baton Rouge Physical Therapy has six locations helping clients rediscover life without pain and without becoming dependent on pills. From education, manual therapy, and strength and flexibility exercises, to posture awareness and body mechanics instruction, BRPT’s physical therapists are licensed and trained to identify the causes of chronic pain. The specialists at Baton Rouge Physical Therapy use the latest research and technology to consistently deliver the best possible outcomes, starting with a personalized treatment plan just for you.

Opioids reduce the sensation of pain by interrupting pain signals to the brain. BRPT’s physical therapists treat pain through movement while partnering with patients to improve or maintain their mobility and quality of life. Patients experiencing pain or function problems related to low back pain, hip or knee osteoarthritis, or fibromyalgia benefit far more with prescribed exercise as part of a physical therapy treatment plan for those familiar conditions and so much more.

A physical therapist’s job is not only to manage pain, but also to improve function. Your physical therapy program may include stretches, manual therapies and a combination of ice and heat for pain relief, but it will not stop there. Your physical therapist will begin to address mobility, flexibility, and strength as they apply to the activities of your daily life. If you are one of the more than 116 million people who struggle with chronic pain, chances are you are also limited in your ability to walk, stand, run, move, work, play and perform daily activities. Physical therapists address all of these functions and more as they work with you to strengthen your body, improve your balance and stability and enhance your quality of life.

Physical therapy not only helps relieve pain, but it also addresses what is causing the pain in the first place.

A physical therapist is a highly trained medical professional, but he or she also is an expert in the science of movement. Through advanced diagnostic procedures, your physical therapist can uncover the source of your pain and find ways to address it for long-term health and mobility. Best of all, physical therapy is a drug-free way to manage chronic pain.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle helps prevent or at least reduce the risk future episodes of back pain. Exercise and fitness are essential to heal existing back problems or recover from back injuries. Talk to your doctor and physical therapist about setting up an exercise program to return to an active life. To learn more about physical therapy treatment programs to alleviate pain, set up a free exploratory examination at Baton Rouge Physical Therapy. The sooner you reach out, the sooner you’ll be back to living life the way you used to—without physical limitations. Click here to schedule an appointment.

Your road to recovery starts with a thorough exam and an assessment of your condition by a highly trained therapist. By obtaining a history, collecting objective data from various assessment maneuvers, and discussing your goals, BRPT therapists develop a treatment plan uniquely for you. If you’ve been dealing with a nagging injury or persistent pain, don’t wait any longer. Baton Rouge Physical Therapy offers complimentary screenings at all BRPT locations. Click here to schedule or call (225) 206-5292.