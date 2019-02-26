[Sponsored content] Where the heart is—How to define your home style

Sponsored by

You know it when you see it—a house that just feels like your dream home. Knowing what you like and being able to explain it to a builder, designer or decorator may sound easy, but home design trends and building materials are always evolving and it’s hard to sort it all out.

A home’s exterior makes the first impression, and sets the tone that should cohesively carry through to the interior. Whether you are building a new home or updating, it’s helpful to have an understanding of what styles you like to ensure your home has a cohesive style. We checked in with Lisa Keeter, design coordinator at Manuel Builders, to find out how they help people to pin it down.

Lisa says, “We often find that people know what they like when they see it, but they don’t know how to articulate it. People like different styles but aren’t able to differentiate between them—so making selections without figuring it out first can end up with styles crammed together that stand in opposition.”

You really don’t have to pick one thing. “There’s room for crossover between complimentary styles, but using ultra-modern light fixtures throughout an otherwise classic heritage-style home can be jarring.” Design coordinators, like Lisa, can help steer you in the right direction. Lisa says, “It’s really fun when the lightbulb goes on and people understand and can communicate their preferences.”

