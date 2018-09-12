Love getting the latest on restaurants and our top picks for what to do in Baton Rouge?

The domain for 225 Dine and Best of 225 This Week has changed. We don’t want you to miss out on the stories you’re accustomed to getting—stories like our First Look into brand new restaurants, profiles of the city’s hottest chefs, trendy recipes, concerts, family-friendly entertainment and the latest on LSU football.

Take just a moment to add our parent publishing company, Louisiana Business Inc., to your address book in just a few simple steps so that delivery of 225 Dine and Best of 225 This Week continues, uninterrupted.

Update your address book for the following domains:

NewsLBI.com

PartnersLBI.com

InfoLBI.com

Need more information?

Click here to learn how to add our new domain to your address book, also known as whitelisting.

If you’re receiving your email at a corporate address, you may need to contact your mail server administrator or IT department to whitelist the domains.

If you have any questions, we’re here to help. Please contact our customer service department or call 866-991-7273.