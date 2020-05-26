The Zoo is excited to be open to the public! The animals and staff have missed seeing the smiling faces of the community. Please know that proper safety adjustments have been put into place to keep you as happy and healthy as possible while you explore our wild and exotic collection. The zoo will follow normal business hours. Click here to find out what we’re doing to protect you during your visit.

