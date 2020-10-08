The Details, sponsored by The Brighton School: Identifying dyslexia early

A child’s brain grows rapidly from birth to age 8—a period critical for literacy development. Difficulties in phonological processing, verbal working memory and letter identification are indicators of dyslexia in children as early as age 3. Waiting only exacerbates the problem. According to the National Institute of Child and Human Development (NICHD), it takes four times longer to intervene in fourth grade than in kindergarten. Parents do not need to wait for their child to fail. Free dyslexia screenings designed to assess skills important to literacy development are available at The Brighton School. Contact Theresa Hastings at [email protected] or visit thebrightonschool.org for more information.