[Sponsored] Add these to your gym playlist

We know everyone’s music preference is different, but there is one thing we agree on … when you want to amp up your workout, you need motivational music. Here is a list of 10 workout songs recommended by Men’s Health, Shape Magazine, and some local fitness experts. Charge up your air pods and let the countdown begin. Get ready to pump it up!

Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes

Burn by Ellie Goulding

Welcome to the Jungle by Guns n Roses (an oldie but goodie)

Shake it Off by Taylor Swift (even Ms. Swift likes to sweat)

Radioactive Remix by Imagine Dragons & Kendrick Lamar

I Love It by Icona Pop

Power by Kanye West

Royals by Lorde

Thunderstruck by ACDC (another oldie but goodie)

Til I Collapse by Eminem (a must have, of course)

Click here to enter the $1,000 giveaway from 225 health and wellness partners.

