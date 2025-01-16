This weekend in Baton Rouge: Louisiana Marathon, Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival and more

Run the Louisiana Marathon this weekend

Be prepared to sweat this Saturday, Jan. 18, or Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Louisiana Marathon races.

Make sure to stretch and tie your running shoes tight for the Louisiana Marathon, where participants will make the 26.2-mile trek through the Capital City. Not feeling a full marathon? This race weekend also features quarter- and half-marathons along with a 5K, kid’s marathon and other festivities.

The Louisiana Marathon begins promptly at 7 a.m. Registration costs vary from $10 to $170 depending on the event. The Louisiana Marathon begins at 660 N. Fourth St. Find more information here.

Attend the Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival this weekend

Head over to the Manship Theatre for the Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 18, and Sunday, Jan. 19.

The festival, which kicked off Jan. 15, will show Kidnapped on Saturday, which tells the true story of Edgardo Mortara, a jewish boy growing up in Bologna who was secretly baptized and kidnapped to be raised Catholic. On Sunday, watch Gentlemen’s Agreement, which tells the story of a journalist who poses as a Jew to write an expose about anti-Semitism, complicating his relationship with his fiancée.

Kidnapped begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. Gentlemen’s Agreement begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19. Tickets cost $14.50, plus fees. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information about this year’s festival here.

Channel Hollywood stars at the MPAC gala Friday

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is packing on the glitz and glamour for its Music Performance Art Community (MPAC) gala on Friday, Jan. 17.

Get red carpet ready because this year’s MPAC theme is The Best of Hollywood. Take a stroll on the Walk of Fame, grab bites and libations, and listen to live music and DJ sets throughout the night. All proceeds from the event go toward the Arts Council and its mission to foster the creative community through advocacy, events, teaching and more. Check out 225‘s full MPAC preview here.

MPAC is Friday, Jan. 17, from 7-11 p.m. Tickets are $100, and are currently discounted to $75 through a limited-time flash sale. The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is at 233 Saint Ferdinand St.

Meet furry friends Friday

Head over to Frankie’s Dawg House on Friday, Jan. 17, for a Companion Animal Alliance (CAA) adoption event.

Love on adoptable cats and dogs while enjoying some fare from Frankie’s. You might even meet a fur-ever friend to bring home.

CAA’s adoption event is from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Frankie’s Dawg House is at 2318 Cedardale Ave. Find more information here.

Flip and tumble Friday

Bring the kiddos to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday, Jan. 17, for Mike’s Kids Club Day at LSU Gymnastics.

Cheer on the LSU Gymnastics team as they compete against Florida. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the first 200 Mike’s Kids Club members to attend will receive a pencil pouch.

Mike’s Kids Club Day at LSU Gymnastics is from 5:30–6:30 p.m. Club members will receive a free ticket, and their family members will receive a discounted ticket. The Pete Maravich Assembly Center is at 155 N. Stadium Road. Find more information here.

Support Baton Rouge Pride on Saturday

Bring your appetite to Panda Express for Dining with Pride all day on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Dine-in, carry-out or drive-through to support Baton Rouge Pride. All you have to do is show the flyer, and 20% of your meal will be donated to the nonprofit.

Dining with Pride is from 10 a.m.–9:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Panda Express is at 3131 College Drive. Find more information here.