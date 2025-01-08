Lights, camera, action: What to expect at this year’s movie star-themed MPAC gala

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is bringing all the glitz and glam to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center with its Hollywood-themed Music Performance Art Community (MPAC) gala on Friday, Jan. 17.

The star-studded event is back this year with a few notable changes. Usually held on a Thursday, this year’s gala moves to a Friday and extends an extra hour so that attendees can enjoy all it has to offer, from music and art to food and libations. This year’s MPAC will not feature a silent auction, in an effort to bring focus back to the theme, decorations and other elements.

“The first two hours will kick off the early years of Hollywood, and then we’ll move into more of a current, today vibe once we get into the latter part of the event,” Arts Council President/CEO Jonathan Grimes shares.

MPAC serves as the Arts Council’s yearly fundraiser. All proceeds from the event go toward the organization and its mission to foster the creative community through advocacy, events, teaching and more.

“I’m hoping we make a big impact or an MPAC,” says Grimes, who is also one of 225‘s People to Watch in 2025. “I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m very excited for it. And tickets are selling, so I want to encourage people to get their tickets before it’s too late. And, hopefully, we have good weather. It’s looking nice so far … I’m really looking forward to kicking off 2025 with a great event.”

Here’s a preview.

The event

MPAC is Friday, Jan. 17, from 7-11 p.m. The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is at 233 Saint Ferdinand St. Snag tickets here.

The theme

MPAC is all about the movie star glamour this year with its theme, The Best of Hollywood. Grimes says the concept was determined by the Arts Council’s social media followers, who commented ideas they’d like to see. Most of the responses were about Hollywood.

Expect movie trivia displayed on TVs throughout the venue and a Walk of Fame.

“We always want to be as inclusive as possible (with the theme), so that everyone can attend this event and so that the theme is not too restricting based on availability of costumes or music,” Grimes says. “I think that’s a really important part to just keep it fresh for everyone.”

The attire

Attendees are encouraged to consider the theme when picking out their MPAC outfit. Channel old Hollywood glamour and pay homage to the icons and starlets, or go with something that makes you feel red carpet-ready.

Though dressing up is not a requirement, MPAC attendees are known to go all out with well-planned and even costume-y ‘fits.

“You could wear a tuxedo shirt, or you could wear an actual tuxedo,” Grimes says. “It doesn’t matter. We want everyone to come, have a good time, support the arts and enjoy the food, the music, the visual art, the libations and just have a good time. We just encourage people to be creative with what they wear.”

The entertainment

The music for the night will travel through the most memorable decades of Hollywood. The beginning of the evening will be soundtracked by the River City Swing Collective, playing big band tunes reminiscent of the ‘40s through the ‘60s. As the night goes on, DJ Arie Spins will take over to give the event some current-day vibes.

In addition to music, there will also be fire dancers and Champagne performers who will wear dresses with skirts that hold flutes.

The food and drink

While showcasing local arts, MPAC will also show off local restaurants and caterers. Ticketholders can get samples from 11 spots including Supper Club, Tre’s Street Kitchen, Town Square Pizza, Ruby Slipper and more. L’Auberge Casino Hotel will provide alcohol for the evening.