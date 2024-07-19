What to expect from (Neighbor) Hood Fest, a new event that launches this month to connect BR communities

Each neighborhood of Baton Rouge is unique. Like a diamond, it is made up of many different facets that ultimately come together to represent the city’s character.

Southwest Baton Rouge holds LSU, Southdowns and the Garden District, known for its architecture, football zeal and charming small businesses. North Baton Rouge and Scotlandville are home to Southern University, the famous Tony’s Seafood and one of the city’s oldest eateries. Downtown has the Louisiana State Capitol building; Mid City boasts a concentration of creative culinary concepts; and Old South Baton Rouge has bustling areas of commerce and quiet suburban communities.

But not everyone feels the Capital City is as connected as it should be. Henry Turner Jr., a Baton Rouge native and nationally recognized musician who founded the popular Soul Food Festival, is seeking to challenge the city’s isolated landscape by encouraging unity among its neighborhoods. He’s launching the inaugural (Neighbor) Hood Fest next Saturday, July 27, at the Main Library at Goodwood through the Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room Museum Foundation.

Turner says the event will be a fusion between a music festival, a film festival, a family picnic and a hodgepodge of different activities.

“I chose the library because it’s a beautiful, neutral spot. Families can come expecting to listen to great music or watch great films. If they need to get a break from the noise, the youth can go and play soccer while their parents walk the gardens,” Turner says. “I want it to be a giant neighborhood gathering.”

The main feature of the event, the musical performances, will be held on the library’s outdoor stage and will kick off at noon. Local and national talent will perform R&B, jazz, gospel, spoken word and other genres. Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor headline the event with a performance at 5:45 p.m., followed by dance band LA Groove and Willem McCormick to close out the evening.

Inside in the AC, the library will show award-winning films on the big screen by Louisiana natives. The lineup includes films like The Lost Son, a drama produced by Chris Christ Child; Mid City Flats, a documentary directed and produced by Nick Savides; Battlegrounds: The Lost Community of Fazendeville a documentary by Executive Producer Woody Keim; as well as music videos and Q&A sessions.

Turner encourages all visitors to take advantage of the library’s facilities, as well, whether that includes enjoying the nearby botanic gardens or joining a game on BREC’s soccer field next door. Food trucks will be available near the plaza for bites between all the action.

“In the ’80s and ’90s, they used to have ‘Family Day in the Park’ (events), but times have changed so much that things like that don’t really exist anymore,” Turner says. “That’s what I’m hoping this becomes, where neighborhoods can meet each other again.”

Turner adds that he hopes the new event becomes a yearly tradition, encouraging unity and community for all.

(Neighbor) Hood Fest is from noon–8 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. The Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. There will be a pre-party Thursday, July 25, from 7 p.m.–midnight at Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room, 2733 North St. Find more information here.