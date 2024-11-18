This week in Baton Rouge: Tina Turner musical, LSU art market, wine dinner and more

See ‘TINA’ Monday

Roll over to the Baton Rouge River Center Theatre for TINA – The Tina Turner Musical today, Monday, Nov. 18.

Listen to the beloved hits of Tina Turner and watch her uplifting story unfold in this energetic musical. Experience performances inspired by Turner’s original numbers, such as “Proud Mary,” “The Best,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Disco Inferno,” and more. Read 225‘s Q&A with one of the musical’s Louisiana stars here.

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $55 to $70. The River Center Theatre is at 275 S. River Road. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Taste French wines Tuesday

Head to Cocha this Tuesday, Nov. 19, for the restaurant’s last wine dinner of the year.

This event will highlight French wines, specifically those featured in the famous Rosenthal Wine Merchant portfolio. The wines will be paired with a five-course dinner prepared by Cocha’s team of chefs. Special guest speaker John Paine will present on each varietal served and France’s wine culture.

Cocha’s French Wine Dinner begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $200, plus tax and tip. Find more information here, and call 225-615-8826 to reserve your spot.

Enjoy a ladies night out Tuesday

Bring your girls over to Louisiana Nursery Home & Garden Showplace for Ladies Nite Out 2024 on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

The nursery’s 15th annual Ladies Nite Out event will feature a free wine bar, hors d’oeuvres, door prizes and more. Prepare for the upcoming season by browsing local vendors’ showcases, including gifts and items like handcrafted soaps, jewelry, art pieces, foods, spices and more.

Ladies Nite Out is from 5–8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Louisiana Nursery Home & Garden Showplace is at 13121 Coursey Blvd. Find more information here.

Pick up student art this week

Head over to LSU’s Free Speech Alley this Wednesday, Nov. 20, through Friday, Nov. 22, for the School of Art Market by the Ceramic Arts Student Association.

Students will be gathered outside of the LSU Student Union to sell and discuss their artwork throughout the three-day art sale. All proceeds will go to the artists and the club to help fund visiting artists, conferences and other related events.

The School of Art Market will be from 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. each day. This event is free and open to the public. Free Speech Alley is located outside of the LSU Student Union. Find more information here.