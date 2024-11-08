‘The Tina Turner Musical’ is heading to Baton Rouge, and a Louisiana native is one of the show’s stars

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is rolling on the river to Baton Rouge at the Raising Cane’s River Center Theatre for Performing Arts on Monday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall, Tina is set to the soundtrack of Turner’s beloved hits and takes the audience on a journey of a woman who broke barriers.

225 caught up with one of the musical’s stars, Charis Michelle Gullage, who stars as one of The Ikettes and is also the understudy for Turner’s role. Gullage is a New Orleans native and gave us insight into the musical, her background in theater and what’s next for her. Quotes have been edited for clarity and brevity.

With Tina being your second national tour debut, what do you hope to accomplish during your time in this show?

This tour is telling a story that is so essential to women’s history and Black history. I’m hoping to learn more about Tina Turner as an artist and how to tell such a genuine story myself. It’s a slight victory in itself to sing this music—it is not for the weak. The sound comes from such a raw place and to be able to find that place is something I’d also like to accomplish.

You also recently performed in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. What drew you to shows about these musical powerhouses?

I come from a musical family, so the love of music has always been there. So many genres are spin-offs of gospel music, so it’s kinda within me to learn. I’ve always wanted to get the chance to sing this kind of music. It’s songs I grew up hearing around the house that I’m now getting to perform on stage.

You’re performing as an Ikette, but you’re also the understudy for Turner. How have you simultaneously prepared for both roles? How do you transition between them?

Definitely prioritizing the role I was going to be on stage for most, which is Ikette III. During the rehearsal process, I prioritized learning my steps, making sure I’m on the right counts on the right numbers to make sure that was as clean as possible. The gift and blessing of it is that anytime I’m on stage, Tina is on stage. I got the chance to watch her blocking as well and track it the entire time. It enabled me to clock into the motions of my own muscle memory while still tracking with my eyes what Tina is doing. Because the show revolves around her, my eyes are on her the majority of the time.

Tell us about a specific look or performance of Turner’s that you’re looking forward to bringing to the stage.

They’re all so fierce. I think my favorite one is probably “Disco Inferno.” She just looks like a phoenix. There’s so much red, orange, yellow, glitz and sequined tassels from shoulder to knee. It’s so stunning, and I’m so excited to get to wear it. I can’t wait.

What in particular drew you to this show?

I’m a huge Tina Turner fan. Being from New Orleans, the music is within me and my family, so we hear it all the time. I’ve been a part of so many music groups in the city and got to play as an Ikette every single time. Finding out about the Broadway production, I decided that I will be in that room one day and doing that show.

Being a New Orleans native, what does it mean to you to be able to bring Tina to Baton Rouge?

It means the world to get to tell this story. It’s not really about look-at-me-I’m-on-tour, or look-at-me-I’m-doing-the-thing. It’s more about how you can be from anywhere and it’s possible. The first national tour that I ever saw was Cats, and that show has such a special place in my heart. That was when I decided what I wanted to do with my life. This is what I’m meant to be doing. This is possible, if this is what you want you can do it. That’s something I want to show everybody, especially someone in the audience who might be questioning whether or not they can do it. Yes, you can. If it’s where your heart is, go do it.

You got to perform with Kristin Chenoweth recently at the Roundabout Gala in New York City. Tell us about that—what did you feel in that moment?

The gala was to honor a figure in the Roundabout Theatre Company who recently passed away. I was surrounded by well over 100 theater kids. To see people with so much joy not only singing her song but singing with her was the most heartwarming part. To see her in such a place of humility, no matter how much she’s won and roles she’s played, was incredible. Standing in the aisle singing with her and seeing everyone else looking at her and us was so surreal. I enjoyed it so much.

With your experience in shows like Summer, Sister Act, Hairspray and now Tina, what’s next? Is there a show you’d love to be a part of? A dream role?

There’s so many. I want to be in Hamilton so bad. I wouldn’t be mad at doing another international tour because I love getting to see the world. I would love to be in Gypsy and Funny Girl. It’s so funny because I’m naming all these shows, and I wouldn’t care if I played the third tree to the left—I just want to be in it. I literally was like, ‘I don’t care if I’m the chair in Hamilton, I will take it and be the best chair you have ever seen.’ I would hands-down do Hairspray again if it goes to Broadway. I would love to be a part of & Juliet and The Wiz. I have a list.

What does it mean to you to be able to live out this dream of yours of performing on stage?

It’s gonna sound cliche, but it means everything. It means the world. I’ve had ups and downs doing shows and getting tired. One of my friends told me when I was doing Sister Act, ‘You have to remember when you decided to do this and when you were performing in your room for your stuffed animals, that was for you. Do it for you.’ The more I keep thinking about doing this for me and honoring God with everything that I have and everything that I can, the feeling of getting to do this becomes even bigger. It means everything to show my family what I’m capable of. I just hope that someone sees the show and (decides to) pursue theater.

For anyone who dreams of becoming a Broadway performer, what advice would you offer?

1.) Be kind to everyone. People say the world is small, and that’s not an exaggeration. People care so much about how fun you are to work with, how coachable you are and how nice you are. 2.) This is a common theater phrase that people like to say, and I don’t agree with it: ‘99% of the time you’re gonna get told no.’ I don’t believe that whatsoever. You’re going to get told ‘Not right now.’ It’s about you saying yes and making that decision to say yes. Opportunities come your way (when you decide) to show up first. 3.) Take care of yourself. Doing this field of work does not come with a lack of discipline. It’s hard to get to where you want to be without sacrifice. Sometimes that sacrifice is choosing to sleep. Having enough respect for yourself to be kind enough to yourself by resting.

Keep striving to be the best version of you that you can be. Don’t strive to be anybody else. Don’t strive to be the next Kristin, Idina, Lea or Audra. Strive to be the first you so that other people can strive to be the best them—and the first them.