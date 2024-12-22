This week in Baton Rouge: Tiger Stadium book signing, Reveillon dinner and Christmas buffets

Attend a book signing Monday

Head over to La Divina Italian Cafe for a book signing with Scott Rabalais this Monday, Dec. 23.

Rabalais, an author and longtime LSU sports writer, will be signing copies of his new collector’s book 100 Years in Death Valley: How Tiger Stadium Became One of the Most Legendary Venues in America just in time for Christmas. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase the book on-site while copies last.

The book signing will be from 3–5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. La Divina Italian Cafe is at 3535 Perkins Road, Suite 360. Find more information here.

Make a Reveillon reservation Monday

Make a reservation for the last day of Eliza Restaurant & Bar’s 6th annual Reveillon Menu this Monday, Dec. 23.

The menu, inspired by the lavish dinners Louisiana families of French descent served after Midnight Mass, features Turtle Soup, Duck Confit & Boursin Crepes, Seared Gulf Fish and White Chocolate Olive Oil Cake. Dec. 23 will be the final day that the menu will be offered. Reservations are recommended.

Eliza’s Reveillon Menu is available from 6:30-9 p.m. It costs $55 per person, plus $30 with wine pairings. Eliza is located at 7970 Jefferson Highway, Suite J. Find more information here.

See bonfires Tuesday

Celebrate Christmas Eve on the Mississippi River Levee this Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Take part in this long-standing holiday tradition in the River Parishes. Walk the levees or drive along River Road through Gramercy and Lutcher. Click here to watch the lighting of the first bonfire of the season in 225‘s latest episode of Between the Lines.

The Lighting of the Bonfires for Papa Noel starts at 7 p.m. Organizers recommend arriving at 6 p.m. Parking is available in lots along La. Highway 641. Find more information here.

Enjoy a buffet on Christmas Day

Bring your appetite to eateries around the Capital Region this Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Local spots like The Gregory, The Crowne Plaza Executive Center and The Queen Baton Rouge will offer buffets and pre-fixe meals. Expect dishes like gumbo, prime rib, holiday ham and more, plus holiday cocktails and special menus for the kids. Click here to read 225‘s round-up of Baton Rouge restaurants open on Christmas Day.

Be sure to make reservations and check availability ahead of time, as many popular restaurants book up fast.