How south Louisiana lights the levee with bonfires for Christmas

During some of December’s darkest nights, residents of Ascension, St. John the Baptist and St. James parishes illuminate the night sky with towering bonfires along the Mississippi River Levee.

The tradition’s origin is largely unknown. Some believe it is a Cajun celebration lighting the way for Papa Noel, and others speculate it came from early settlers in the region. Regardless, bonfires provide warmth and entertainment in this cold yet cheerful season.

The Festival of the Bonfires is held each year in the weeks before Christmas in Lutcher, Louisiana. It draws people from around southeast Louisiana for music, rides, and, of course, bonfires.

In 225‘s latest episode of Between the Lines, we witnessed the energy of the festival’s opening night with musical stylings of Rockin’ Doopsie. Stick around for the latter half of the video for the annual lighting of the first bonfire of the year.

More wood stacks will be lit along River Road from Grammercy to Lutcher on Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. Find more details on the cherished celebration here.

And watch our latest episode of Between the Lines here.