This week in Baton Rouge: Juneteenth UnityFest, Summer Solstice Social, panel discussion and more

Celebrate Juneteenth today

Head to the Main Library at Goodwood this evening, on Monday, June 17, to celebrate Juneteenth at the UnityFest Celebration.

The event wraps up Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome and Safe Hopeful Healthy BR’s weekend of Juneteenth events. It will be filled with educational opportunities and festivities that honor African Americans’ rich history and culture, along with activities for all ages.

UnityFest Celebration is from 5–8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.

Battle behind board games today

Head over to The Bulldog for board game night tonight, Monday, June 17.

The Bulldog and Little Wars are joining forces for a night of friendly competition. Pop in to compete with other local board game lovers over craft beer and fun conversations.

Board Game Night is from 6–9 p.m. This recurring event is free and open to the public. The Bulldog is at 4385 Perkins Road. Find more information here.

Hear an insightful panel discussion this Tuesday

Learn more about the generational gap with others this Tuesday, June 18, at The Guru.

Join Abbey Kish Consulting for EchoTalks: Managing the Generational Gap. Panelists who are currently in the workforce and represent each generation, from Gen Z to Baby Boomers, will tackle how to create understanding in the workplace and beyond between different age groups.

EchoTalks: Managing the Generational Gap is from 9–10:30 a.m. Tickets for this event start at $15. The Guru is at 1857 Government St. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Celebrate the summer solstice this Thursday

Enjoy a mystical night of music and dancing this Thursday, June 20, at the Radio Bar.

The Ogden Park Coven will host Summer Solstice Social. Dress in costume to match the witchy theme, mingle with locals and take in a performance from the neighborhood dance troupe.

Summer Solstice Social is from 7–10 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St. Find more information here.