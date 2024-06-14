Where to celebrate Juneteenth in greater Baton Rouge

Juneteenth National Independence Day, better known as Juneteenth, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Black Independence Day was first celebrated in Texas and has since spread across the country.

New events, festivals and series pop up each year in the Capital Region to give locals the opportunity to honor the holiday, and this year’s lineup includes concerts, cookouts, speaker panels and more.

While June 19 falls on a Wednesday this year, many festivities are kicking off this weekend. Here’s where to celebrate. Did we miss a gathering? Tell us at [email protected].

The Walls Project’s Art Activation events

Friday, June 14, at 5 p.m.; Wednesday, June 19, at 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.; and Saturday, June 22 at 8:30 a.m.

Locations vary

Paint murals with The Walls Project at several free events around town. Find schedules, locations and more information here.

A Joyful Noise: Juneteenth Celebration

Friday, June 14, 6:30 p.m.

LSU Museum of Art

Celebrate Juneteenth with a special performance by the choir Heritage at this free event in downtown Baton Rouge. Find more information here.

Donaldsonville’s 29 th Annual Juneteenth Music Festival

Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Louisiana Square at 302 Railroad Ave. in Donaldsonville

Donaldsonville’s free annual music festival will be filled with sounds of Southern musicians, Juneteenth history, Cajun cuisine, local vendors and more. Find more information and see the festival lineup here.

Annual Juneteenth Celebration at Gus Young Park

Saturday, June 15, noon-4 p.m.

Gus Young Park

A free event organized by Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, this outdoor gathering will boast live music, free food, giveaways and more. Find more information here, or call 225-359-9362.

Micheal Foster Project at Chelsea’s Live

Saturday, June 15, 8 p.m.

Chelsea’s Live

Sink into the soothing sounds of The Micheal Foster Project’s Juneteenth concert at Chelsea’s Live. Admission is $15 per person. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

City of Port Allen’s Juneteenth Celebration and Trailride

Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16, noon

Williams and Lee Park in Port Allen

The free event will include food, music, bounce houses, pony rides, water slides, a softball tournament and a free swimming pool with lifeguards. Find more info here.

Unity Fest Juneteenth Celebration

June 15-17, times vary

Main Library at Goodwood and more locations

The Office of the Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is coordinating a series of events commemorating Black Independence Day across the Capital City. Celebrate African American history and culture all weekend long. Some events are free, while others charge entry. Find the full lineup on Instagram.

The Iberville Parish Juneteenth and Father’s Day Celebration

Sunday, June 16, 3-10 p.m.

Carl F. Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine

This Plaquemine BYOB celebration brings a lineup of musicians, DJs and comedians. Admission starts at $50 per person. Find more info and purchase tickets here.

Open on Sundays Juneteenth Celebration

Sunday, June 16, 4 p.m.

Firehaus BR

Fresh Cravings food truck pops up at this free celebration at Firehaus BR with sounds provided by Bandeaux Pat, DJ LoveYourself and Kay Strikez . Find more info here.

Juneteenth Fatherhood Ride

Sunday, June 16, 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Geaux Ride in downtown Baton Rouge

Downtown’s glowing bike ride group, Geaux Ride, joins forces with Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Safe Hopeful Healthy for two free glow-in-the-dark bicycle tours for dads and their families. Reserve a spot here.

Juneteenth Edition of the Levitt AMP Baton Rouge Music Series

Saturday, June 22, 5-8 p.m.

Scotlandville Plaza

The free weekly Scotland Saturdays concert series will host The Micheal Foster Project. Find more info here.