Where to celebrate Juneteenth in greater Baton Rouge

Juneteenth National Independence Day, better known as Juneteenth, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Black Independence Day was first celebrated in Texas and has since spread across the country.
New events, festivals and series pop up each year in the Capital Region to give locals the opportunity to honor the holiday, and this year’s lineup includes concerts, cookouts, speaker panels and more.
While June 19 falls on a Wednesday this year, many festivities are kicking off this weekend. Here’s where to celebrate. Did we miss a gathering? Tell us at [email protected].
The Walls Project’s Art Activation events
Friday, June 14, at 5 p.m.; Wednesday, June 19, at 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.; and Saturday, June 22 at 8:30 a.m.
Locations vary
Paint murals with The Walls Project at several free events around town. Find schedules, locations and more information here.
A Joyful Noise: Juneteenth Celebration
Friday, June 14, 6:30 p.m.
LSU Museum of Art
Celebrate Juneteenth with a special performance by the choir Heritage at this free event in downtown Baton Rouge. Find more information here.
Donaldsonville’s 29th Annual Juneteenth Music Festival
Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Louisiana Square at 302 Railroad Ave. in Donaldsonville
Donaldsonville’s free annual music festival will be filled with sounds of Southern musicians, Juneteenth history, Cajun cuisine, local vendors and more. Find more information and see the festival lineup here.
Annual Juneteenth Celebration at Gus Young Park
Saturday, June 15, noon-4 p.m.
Gus Young Park
A free event organized by Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, this outdoor gathering will boast live music, free food, giveaways and more. Find more information here, or call 225-359-9362.
Micheal Foster Project at Chelsea’s Live
Saturday, June 15, 8 p.m.
Chelsea’s Live
Sink into the soothing sounds of The Micheal Foster Project’s Juneteenth concert at Chelsea’s Live. Admission is $15 per person. Find more information and purchase tickets here.
City of Port Allen’s Juneteenth Celebration and Trailride
Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16, noon
Williams and Lee Park in Port Allen
The free event will include food, music, bounce houses, pony rides, water slides, a softball tournament and a free swimming pool with lifeguards. Find more info here.
Unity Fest Juneteenth Celebration
June 15-17, times vary
Main Library at Goodwood and more locations
The Office of the Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is coordinating a series of events commemorating Black Independence Day across the Capital City. Celebrate African American history and culture all weekend long. Some events are free, while others charge entry. Find the full lineup on Instagram.
The Iberville Parish Juneteenth and Father’s Day Celebration
Sunday, June 16, 3-10 p.m.
Carl F. Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine
This Plaquemine BYOB celebration brings a lineup of musicians, DJs and comedians. Admission starts at $50 per person. Find more info and purchase tickets here.
Open on Sundays Juneteenth Celebration
Sunday, June 16, 4 p.m.
Firehaus BR
Juneteenth Fatherhood Ride
Sunday, June 16, 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Geaux Ride in downtown Baton Rouge
Downtown’s glowing bike ride group, Geaux Ride, joins forces with Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Safe Hopeful Healthy for two free glow-in-the-dark bicycle tours for dads and their families. Reserve a spot here.
Juneteenth Edition of the Levitt AMP Baton Rouge Music Series
Saturday, June 22, 5-8 p.m.
Scotlandville Plaza
The free weekly Scotland Saturdays concert series will host The Micheal Foster Project. Find more info here.