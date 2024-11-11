This week in Baton Rouge: A grand opening, Anime Night, custom suits and more

Visit the Baton Rouge Zoo Tuesday

Bring the kiddos out to BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo this Tuesday, Nov. 12, for Zoo + Me Morning.

Designed for children ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers, these recurring monthly events feature animal encounters, art projects and snacks for young ones. Pre-registration and advanced payment is required.

Zoo + Me Morning is from 9:30–11:30 a.m. Tickets start at $21 for one child with one guardian. The Baton Rouge Zoo is at 3000 Zoo Circle. Find more information here.

Prepare to feast Wednesday

Attend the ribbon cutting of Vicious Biscuit on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Get ready to enjoy over-the-top biscuit creations as Vicious Biscuit officially opens its doors to the public. The fast-casual brunch concept originated in South Carolina and is bringing its breakfast dishes and biscuit creations to Louisiana. Read 225‘s First Look here.

The ribbon cutting is at 11 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. Vicious Biscuit is at 333 Saint Christopher St. in Gonzales. Find more information here.

Attend Anime Night Thursday

Head over to 13 Social on Thursday, Nov. 14, for Anime Night.

Enjoy a night of anime, cosplay and comics. This event will feature anime art, graphics, vendors, sushi and more.

Anime Night is at 7 p.m. This event is free to attend. Guests must be 21 and older. 13 Social is at 350 Third St. Find more information here.

Wine and dine Thursday

Enjoy a wine dinner at City Pork Jefferson this Thursday, Nov. 14, with Vending Machine Wines.

Attendees can enjoy a five-course meal while sampling varieties from the New Orleans-based family wine company. Wines will be paired with dishes with complementary flavors, like burrata and basil cannolis, an artisanal bread and butter board, braised short rib and more.

The Vending Machine Wine Dinner is from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are priced at $125 per person, plus tax and gratuity. City Pork Brasserie & Bar is at 7327 Jefferson Highway. Find more information here.

Get suited up Thursday

Head over to Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine this Thursday, Nov. 14, for Suits, Steak and Stogies.

Attendees will receive custom measurements for a suit by Greyson Augustus at this event. The dinner will feature an 8-ounce tenderloin served with crawfish cream of spinach, steak frites and balsamic onion jam; plus one pour of Blade and Bow bourbon or Architect cabernet sauvignon. Each guest will also receive two Cohiba cigars from Don Juan Cigar Bar.

Suits, Steak and Stogies is at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $75 per person plus tax and gratuity. Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine is at 7731 Jefferson Highway. Find more information here.