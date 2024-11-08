First Look: Vicious Biscuit brings its messy, creative breakfasts to Gonzales

Vicious Biscuit wants to rebrand breakfast in Gonzales.

The South Carolina-born eatery with locations around the country soft-opened its first Louisiana location last week in Gonzales’ Heritage Crossing development. It will host a grand opening event next Saturday, Nov. 16.

Diners can order from a menu of more than 15 biscuit creations and plates. A fan-favorite is the Fat Boy Biscuit, which includes fried chicken and pimento cheese drizzled with hot honey. The Vicious Benny comes with two eggs, smoked ham, hollandaise sauce, chives and paprika garnish. Lighter options are available, too, like the Oatmeal Power Bowl and the Keto Bowl. Sides like Sweet Puppies—sweet potato fritters doused in powdered sugar—are meant for sharing. There’s a Lil Vicious menu for the munchkins, with pancakes, waffles, tenders and more.

The counter-order establishment has a casual atmosphere, with both indoor and outdoor seating. A shiny espresso machine and an orange juicer sit behind the counter, the latter of which is used to squeeze juice for brunch cocktails like mimosas. At a jam bar, patrons can choose between five signature jams and four specialty butters made in-house.

The rapidly growing chain has 47 locations in the pipeline over the next four years, with Baton Rouge and New Orleans restaurants in the works. Store co-owner Zach Trujillo says Gonzales was a good fit for the eatery because of Ascension Parish’s growing population and family-friendly environment.

Trujillo, who has also opened a few Crumbl Cookies locations throughout Louisiana and Mississippi, says he was looking for his next venture when he came across a Facebook post of someone eating a 6-ounce biscuit. It looked messy and delicious—and like a new take on breakfast, he says.

“I was like, ‘I need to take a deeper dive.’ Because I’m a self-proclaimed breakfast and biscuit connoisseur,” Trujillo says.

When he realized Vicious Biscuit was franchising, he took a trip to South Carolina to try the biscuits himself. It was love at first sight—or taste. He calls it a new take on the Southern biscuit that was “unlike anything” he’d tasted before. He connected with Vicious Biscuit CEO George McLaughlin, and the rest was history.

Trujillo says the first week open has been a success, pointing to the nearly 150 five-star reviews that have already been posted on Google.

“We’ve had a guy that’s come in all but one day and got the shrimp and grits every single day for lunch,” he says.

During the restaurant’s grand opening Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., the first 100 individuals or families will receive a credit for a free entrée monthly for a year.

It will also host a series of promotions leading up to the event throughout the week. On Monday, present a valid military ID to receive one free entrée. On Tuesday, 10% of all sales will go to the American Cancer Society and the menu will feature a pink mimosa made with cranberry juice. The first 50 guests in line Wednesday will receive a free coffee mug. On Thursday, there will be a free entrée for all military, police, fire, EMS and other first responders who present a valid ID. On Friday, the first 100 guests in line will receive a swag bag.

Vicious Biscuit is open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., and on the weekends, 8 a.m.-3 pm. It is at 333 Saint Christopher St. in Gonzales Find more information at viciousbiscuit.com.