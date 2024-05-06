This week in Baton Rouge: Downtown East Social Ride’s anniversary, BREW, an author talk and more

Bike with friends this Monday

Celebrate five years of biking with Downtown East Social Ride this Monday, May 6.

The social biking group will host its anniversary ride tonight and will celebrate National Bike Month throughout May. Tonight’s Yeah Bike ride is for those of all skill sets who are looking to move their bodies. It starts at Electric Depot and will make its way through Mid City, ending at Spoke & Hub.

The social ride starts at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Helmets are required for children 12 and under. Electric Depot is at 1509 Government St. Spoke & Hub is located at 5412 Government St. Find more information here.

Network and learn this Tuesday through Thursday

Nexus Louisiana’s Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week will hit the ground running this Tuesday, May 7, and continue through Thursday, May 9, at its new venue, Mid City Tower.

Mix and mingle with like-minded entrepreneurs while gaining advice from industry leaders during this impactful week. This year’s schedule includes seminars on how to get your business off of the ground, digital identity, and many more thought-provoking events around the theme of “Stayin’ Alive.” Read 225‘s full preview of the event here.

All access tickets start at $100 with day passes for $45. Mid City Tower is at 5700 Florida Blvd. Purchase tickets and find more information here.

Find your green thumb this Tuesday

Head over to Louisiana Nursery Home & Garden Showplace for an introduction to cacti and succulents this Tuesday, May 7.

This session will be led by Jill Marks, a Louisiana Nursery staff member and succulent enthusiast. Learn more about the origins of cacti, care tips, and about common pests and diseases during this educational event.

Introduction to Cacti and Succulents is from 6-7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Louisiana Nursery & Garden Showplace is at 8680 Perkins Road. Find more information here.

Engage with a murder mystery author this Wednesday

Hear from best-selling author Nina Simon this Wednesday, May 8.

The murder mystery author, whose career path also ranges from NASA engineer to slam poet, will chat with fans about her debut novel, Mother-Daughter Murder Night, at East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Virtual Author Talk series. Mother-Daughter Murder Night is a light-hearted mystery about a grandmother-mother-daughter trio that was recently named a Reese’s Book Club pick. Participants can learn more about Simon, the book and participate in a Q&A.

Virtual Author Talk with Nina Simon runs from 6-8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Register and find more information here.